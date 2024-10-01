Groundbreaking Very Large Sleep Study Reveals Unprecedented Insights into Sleep Patterns Across Age Groups

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower-AI®, in collaboration with Stanford University and UCSF, is proud to announce the results of a landmark study presented at the recent European Sleep Conference in Seville, Spain. This study, leveraging the Sleeptracker-AI® platform, represents the largest-ever population-based assessment of sleep duration and architecture, analyzing over 7 million nights of sleep data.

Key Findings are:

Sleep Architecture by Gender and Presence or Absence of Sleep Apnea

Sleep Duration: The study reveals a U-shaped distribution of sleep duration across age groups, with middle-aged adults sleeping less than both younger and older adults.

Deep Sleep and REM Sleep: Deep and REM sleep percentages decline with age. Notably, individuals with sleep apnea (AHI > 5) experience significantly reduced deep sleep across all age groups.

Age-Specific Insights:

20-25-Year-Olds: Average sleep time is 431 minutes, with 15.9% deep sleep and 26% REM sleep.

0-55-Year-Olds: Average sleep time is 413 minutes, with 14.3% deep sleep and 25.7% REM sleep.

80-85-Year-Olds: Average sleep time is 420 minutes, with 13.1% deep sleep and 22.9% REM sleep.

"This study provides crucial baseline data for understanding sleep patterns across the lifespan and the impact of sleep disorders," said Philippe Kahn, Founder and CEO of Fullpower-AI®. "It underscores the importance of the 7-hour sleep recommendation and highlights how conditions like sleep apnea can significantly impact sleep quality."

The scale and depth of this research mark a significant advancement in sleep science. These findings may shape future research and clinical practice in sleep medicine.

For more information about the study or to access detailed data, please visit sleeptracker.com.

