Groundbreaking work in migraine real-world evidence extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for neurology

News provided by

Verantos

19 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Technology enables inference of subjective outcomes from routinely collected data

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos today announced two peer-reviewed publications on high-quality real-world data for migraine. The manuscripts describe the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on medical records to enable access to valuable clinical information such as headache severity, comorbid depression, associated symptoms, and a composite migraine impact score.

These soft outcomes — subjective aspects of a medical condition or its management — are poorly and inconsistently captured during the course of routine care, but generation of useful real-world evidence often requires understanding them.

Migraine impacts more than a billion people globally every year, particularly women and young adults. Migraine is linked to various comorbidities, including stress, sleep disorders, and suicidal ideation.

"Breakthroughs in AI applied to rich clinical data enable life sciences organizations to understand real-world migraine care at a level that has not previously been possible," said Dan Riskin, M.D., CEO of Verantos. "High-quality data and high-validity evidence can enable better collaboration with providers, payers, and regulators to refine the standard of care and benefit patients."

By applying AI to medical records including clinical narrative data, it is possible to build and validate models of soft outcomes. In its highest form, a system can accurately develop an outcome score quantifying migraine severity at a point in time.

"Using artificial intelligence to identify patients with migraine and associated symptoms and conditions within electronic health records" was published in BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making. This manuscript demonstrates how detailed patient characteristics (phenotype) can be identified using unstructured EHR data and AI. "Development and validation of a novel model for characterizing migraine outcomes within real-world data" was published in The Journal of Headache and Pain. This groundbreaking work builds on phenotyping to develop and validate a model of migraine outcomes that uses information typically available in routinely collected data.

Verantos' Migraine Pragmatic Registry applies the technology and methodology from these publications and is available today.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences organizations. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data and artificial intelligence technology, Verantos is the first company to generate high-validity evidence at scale across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

Contact:
Dan West
Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE Verantos

Also from this source

Verantos launches Asthma Pragmatic Registry

Verantos launches Pragmatic Registry to support high-validity real-world evidence generation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.