groundcover Announces Support For Amazon EKS And Availability in AWS Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- groundcover, a cloud-native solution that revolutionizes observability with eBPF, is proud to announce the launch of its observability platform for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) environments, with a native integration with the Amazon EKS console. This important milestone will allow organizations using Amazon EKS to install groundcover on their managed Kubernetes clusters instantly, as an Amazon EKS add-on, verified and managed by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

groundcover's Amazon EKS add-on works seamlessly with Amazon EKS clusters, simplifying the process of ensuring clusters are secure and stable while also reducing the manual work needed for installation, configuration, and updates. This marks yet another expansion for groundcover in its supported cloud environments and further advances its mission to reinvent observability. By leveraging groundcover's proprietary eBPF sensor, organizations are changing the way they monitor their cloud-native environments, removing the cost barriers and minimizing resource drainage.

In addition, groundcover is now also available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This enables millions of AWS active users to easily install and start using groundcover directly from AWS Marketplace. It also provides additional confirmation of the quality and stability of the groundcover platform, while adhering to the high standards of AWS.

As applications scale and interdependencies grow, gaining detailed insights becomes vital for effective troubleshooting. Kubernetes users face the daunting task of instrumenting applications, collecting metrics, and emitting actionable logs to track down issues. This becomes even more challenging in modern microservices environments, where numerous small and distributed, independent pieces of code interact with each other. As the demand for Kubernetes observability continues to grow, eBPF has emerged as a transformative technology, redefining how applications are monitored in Amazon EKS clusters. With its unparalleled performance and seamless integration into the Linux kernel, groundcover offers comprehensive application performance monitoring without disrupting existing application code.

groundcover utilizes eBPF to create a full-stack observability platform that provides instant value without compromising on scale, granularity or cost. Its proprietary eBPF sensor was built in a performance-first mindset, harnessing kernel resources to create a cost-efficient architecture for Amazon EKS observability. By collecting all its observability data using eBPF, groundcover eliminates the need for intrusive code changes and manual labor, and the need to deploy multiple external agents. This streamlined approach not only enhances the coverage and depth of observability but also eliminates the unexpected effects of the observability stack for the time-critical application code, as all data collection is done at the kernel-level, with minimal performance overhead, and without configuring side-cars or agents.

The result is an instant, super-granular visibility into what's happening within an Amazon EKS Kubernetes cluster, enabling a cost-efficient approach to observability.

"groundcover is proud to empower Amazon EKS users with enhanced insights into their applications and infrastructure using eBPF," says Shahar Azulay, CEO and Co-Founder of groundcover. "groundcover breaks the visibility-cost tradeoff, ensuring teams don't have to compromise on visibility depth to manage budgets responsibly. We've made it our mission, and now with AWS on our side, to allow teams to get the most out of their observability at a fraction of the existing cost in the market today."

