Grounded Launches Virtual Climate Academy To Spotlight Critical Solutions To Solving The Climate Crisis

By highlighting impactful climate solutions that are needed to protect the planet through a series of videos, panels, articles and action toolkits, the Climate Academy will provide a pathway for bold collective action. The solutions-focused content is intended to inspire and cultivate a community of informed global citizens who are advocating systemic change in order to protect the survival of all living species.

Short films will pair renowned environmental leaders with climate solutionists who have dedicated their careers to solving seemingly insurmountable problems. In addition to the films, a series of panels will highlight a specific solution each month, focusing attention on some of the most tangible solutions that already exist today, such as advocacy for Indigenous and environmental protection, carbon sink preservation and protecting key biological diversity.

Confirmed solutionists and contributors to Climate Academy include:

Cristina Mittermeier , Photographer, Biologist and Author; Co-Founder, Sea Legacy & Only One

, Photographer, Biologist and Author; Co-Founder, Sea Legacy & Only One Paul Stamets , Mycologist and Author

, Mycologist and Author Jojo Mehta , Co-Founder & Executive Director, Stop Ecocide International

, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Stop Ecocide International Chief Ninawa, Huni Kuin Peoples

Nikita Zimov , Director of Pleistocene Park

, Director of Pleistocene Park Rachael Treharne , Ph.D., Woodwell Climate Research Center

, Ph.D., Woodwell Climate Research Center Mindahi Bastida, Otomi Toltec Nation

Justin Winters , Founder & Executive Director, One Earth

, Founder & Executive Director, Mark Herrema , Co-Founder & CEO, Newlight Technologies

, Co-Founder & CEO, Newlight Technologies Jan Mazurek , Ph.D., Senior Director, ClimateWorks Foundation

, Ph.D., Senior Director, ClimateWorks Foundation Thomas Hafner , Founder, Mootral

, Founder, Mootral Sam Teicher & Gator Halpern, Founders, Coral Vita

& Gator Halpern, Founders, Amyrose Foll , Virginia Free Farm

, Robert Richmond , Ph.D., Kewalo Marine Laboratory

"Our planet is currently facing rapid biodiversity loss, the climate crisis and a pandemic – and these are interrelated. Through the Climate Academy by Grounded, we are building a committed community of engaged and empowered individuals to raise global awareness about the urgent need to scale climate solutions if we want all generations to have a safe future," said Julia Jackson, Founder of Grounded.

"Due to the pandemic, we had to pivot from an in-person convening of solutionists to an online community, allowing us to bring content to more people. Through a series of informative videos, panels and articles, we will equip activists, policymakers, government leaders and everyday citizens with the knowledge and resources to become solutions-oriented and optimistic, inspiring them to take individual and collective action towards mitigating the climate crisis.



The ecological crisis is advancing faster than we are taking action – and that is a frightening prospect. The time is now for people around the world to listen to the voices of solutionists and unite behind their work to help our species survive and thrive," Jackson said.

BBC StoryWorks, the branded content studio of BBC Global News, has partnered with Grounded on two films featuring Paul Stamets, Cristina Mittermeier and Lehua Kamalu, that will launch the Climate Academy. Krystal Bowden, Vice President, BBC StoryWorks, said: "We're excited to partner with Grounded to bring the Climate Academy to life. As the global leader in trusted, authentic storytelling, we look forward to spotlighting innovative, solutions to climate change, helping to educate and inspire curious minds around the world."

In addition, Grounded has partnered with Sound Off Films, a mission-driven, female-owned production company, to produce eight additional films focused on preserving permafrost, criminalizing ecocide, Indigenous preservation of biodiversity, coral restoration, carbon capture and transformation, methane reduction in agriculture, keystone species and regenerative agriculture.

Launching during Climate Week with a film and panel (9/21) on permafrost solutions, Grounded is planning to spotlight a new climate solution every month on www.grounded.org, free to all.

About Grounded

Established in 2018, Grounded's mission is to amplify climate solutions that ensure a livable planet. Founded by Julia Jackson, Grounded convenes a global ecosystem of climate change solutionists, scientists, innovators, policymakers, investors, executives and front-line organizations. By amplifying vital climate solutions that harness nature and human ingenuity, Grounded demonstrates how the climate crisis can, and needs to be reversed, by 2030. For more information, follow Grounded on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and visit grounded.org.

