Grounded Life & Home Unveils Three Massive 1,500+ Pound Amethyst Clusters at Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show at Porte Cochere, Tucson Gem Show

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three extremely rare amethyst clusters, the largest that have been unearthed by the acclaimed Anahi Mine in Bolivia in more than 20 years, will be presented to the public for the first time at the Tucson Gem Show, according to Jeffrey Berk, founder of Grounded Life and Home (www.groundedlifeandhome.com). The three clusters weigh in at 1,682 lbs., 1,600 lbs., and 1,500 lbs. The specimens are considered rare due to their immense size which measure 5' x 3' and larger with individual points between 3" - 8 " in diameter.

The clusters' journey included more than 8,000 miles from deep within the mine, through a dense jungle, a 150-mile escort with the Bolivian Navy down the Pantanal (the world's largest tropical wetland) to its final destination at the Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show at Porte Cochere (directly at the entrance to the Pueblo Gem Show) in Tucson, Arizona.

"What sets these pieces apart from other amethysts is that it is extremely rare to find points of this immense size. These formations are found only in Bolivia and are considered to be museum-grade pieces by the highly reputable Anahi Mine," says Berk. "These specimens are attractive to anyone that wants to display it in their home as an exceptional architectural element or a museum that wants to add to its collection."

According to Don Ramiro Rivero, Owner of the Anahi Mine, "In the last 20 years, these are the most important pieces over 500 lbs. and the biggest unearthed that weigh over 1,500 lbs. The pieces are 'super big', gorgeous in shape, color, and brightness." The Anahi mine is world-renowned for its large amounts of amethyst, citrine, and amethyst-citrine.

WORK OF ART: EXPLODED EARTH

In addition to the seven monumental amethyst clusters, Berk will be showing rare high-quality water clear quartz specimens from Colombia. Berk's partner, Steve Tobin, is a world-renowned artist best known for having made the TRINITY ROOT, the 911 memorial in NYC. Tobin will be debuting in Tucson his Exploded Earth series of large-scale manmade geodes shaped with explosives. Exploded Earth (some weighing over two tons) have been shown in museums and galleries worldwide, including Smithsonian Magazine and published internationally. This is a first showing of Exploded Earth outside of art museums and galleries.

ABOUT JEFFREY BERK, FOUNDER, GROUNDED LIFE AND HOME

Jeffrey Berk has been in the gems and mineral industry since the 1970's. What distinguishes Berk from the mainstream is that he has been invited to travel deep into the mines of various countries, always questing and getting directly to the mine source. He has curated international collections in London and around the world. Connected with gem and mineral industry insiders, he has bought minerals on three continents and has exhibited in dozens of trade shows across the country.

