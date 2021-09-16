Grounded Maine Suitcase Party Will Carry On with Support from Local Business Leaders

CASCO, Maine, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In lieu of an in-person event, the Maine Suitcase Party Day of Giving is happening September 17, 2021. Event sponsors pulled together and remained committed to raising funds for Camp Sunshine. Organizers have already secured more than $100,000 in pledge support for the award-winning nonprofit.

The Maine Suitcase Party planning committee is chaired by Kevin French, CEO of Landry/French Construction, Allyn and Alysan Caruso, Owners of Mac Air Group, Tamika Donahue of Academy Mortgage and Mark Richard of Keller Williams.

"While we are disappointed that the 2021 Maine Suitcase Party has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, Camp Sunshine is a great organization doing wonderful things for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, and Landry/French is proud to continue supporting them," said Kevin French.

"From its inception, the Maine Suitcase Party has been dedicated to raising funds for and bringing awareness to Camp Sunshine and its mission. We are proud to have raised over $600,000 and counting! A priceless return on investment for our loyal event sponsors," said Event Founder, Mark Richard.

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. A bereavement session is also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. For more information, visit www.campsunshine.org.

SOURCE Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc

