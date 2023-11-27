Groundfish Market to increase by USD 11.44 billion between 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish boosts the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundfish market size is expected to grow by USD 11.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.51% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the health benefits of groundfish such as cod is notably driving the groundfish market. However, factors such as the threat of overfishing may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Alaska pollock, blue whiting, Atlantic cod, hake, and others), application (direct retail and food processing), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Groundfish Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Groundfish Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the Alaska pollock segment is significant during the forecast period. The Alaska pollock refers to a mild-flavored fish with a delicate and flaky texture and is consumed in a variety of forms, such as fresh and frozen fillets, fish sticks, and other breaded and battered fish products, as well as surimi, which is a paste made from fish meat. There is a growing popularity of this segment in North America and Europe which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe accounts for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  Factors such as the rising consumption of fish products, the high volume of imports and exports, and the high disposable incomes of people are fuelling the market growth in the region. Some of the main countries that contribute to the market growth in Europe include the UK, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden which is positively impacting the market growth in the region.  Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The groundfish market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including American Seafoods Group LLC, Carsoe Seafood ApS, Clipper Ship Inc., Glacier Fish Co, Global Seafoods North America LLC, High Liner Foods Inc., KARRO FOOD GROUP, LEE FISH, Lenger Seafoods Group, Metro Seafood Ltd., MORE CODFISH COMP., NISBET OYSTER CO INC., Nissui Corp., OM Seafood Co., Pacific Dream Seafood, Pescafresh, Shark Sea Foods Online, Surapon Foods Public Co. Ltd., The Fishin Co., and Trident Seafoods Corp.

Groundfish Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 11.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.31

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Spain, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

