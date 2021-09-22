GROUNDFLOOR introduces "Savesting" with Stairs, a new kind of app making it easier than ever to save and invest

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR, the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is introducing a completely new kind of savings and investing app today, making it easier than ever before for everyone to start saving for the future. The Stairs app radically reimagines the complicated world of alternative investing by combining the best of traditional savings and investing, or as we call it: "savesting." With Stairs, you can earn 4-6% annualized interest — up to 600 times the interest provided by traditional savings accounts. Today, the Stairs app is emerging from Beta and is available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store.

How is this possible? The Stairs app builds on the success of GROUNDFLOOR's award-winning platform, which offers real estate based investments that have returned an average of 10% interest. To date, GROUNDFLOOR has garnered more than 100,000 registered users, surpassed $570 million in investment sales, and processed $1 billion in transactions. Through the Stairs app, GROUNDFLOOR is simplifying their process even further, now allowing anyone to invest in a secured pool of loans, backed by real assets, that accrues interest daily and repays every five days. This means you aren't holding on to the repayment risk of the underlying loan, but you still benefit from the security of the real estate assets.1 You can also withdraw your funds at any time — without any fees or penalties. The beauty of the Stairs app is that anyone can get started and just try it out with as little as $1. While in Beta, nearly 2,700 users invested more than $4.5 million with the Stairs app.

You can get started with "Savesting" through Stairs with the following steps:

Sign up and deposit money: Connect your bank and add money in a couple clicks. Invest as little as $1 . Supercharge your savings: Earn up to 6% by turning on recurring deposits and rounding up your spare change. Cash out anytime: Withdraw your money at any point. No fees, ever. Keep your money growing: Stairs automatically reinvests your earned interest every five days enabling your investment to grow continuously. That's the power of compounding interest!

"Eight years ago, we launched GROUNDFLOOR as a completely new concept and in a brand new category, opening up the idea of direct real estate investing to everyday people in a new way, without forcing them into a fund," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Now, with the launch of the Stairs app, we're taking another big swing to reimagine how anyone can start saving and investing better, getting the advantages of investing in alternatives with the security of real estate backed loans."

Learn more about Stairs by GROUNDFLOOR by visiting StairsApp.com or downloading through the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Stairs by GROUNDFLOOR

Created by GROUNDFLOOR, Stairs is a new type of investing app that radically reimagines the complicated world of alternative investing. Based on the success of GROUNDFLOOR's platform over its eight-year track record, Stairs leverages high-yield, short-term debt notes to secure your money and deliver an exceptional rate of interest. Through Stairs, investors can earn 4-6% annualized — up to 600 times the interest provided by traditional savings accounts. Investments made through Stairs are not FDIC insured. For more information or to download the Stairs app via StairsApp.com.

About GROUNDFLOOR

Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR is an award-winning wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. Headquartered in Atlanta, GROUNDFLOOR has won numerous awards for its rapid growth and innovation including the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. To date, GROUNDFLOOR has raised $30 million in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is 30 percent customer-owned.

1 Though not FDIC insured, the combination of a security interest in a pool of loans, shorter holding period, and fixed repayment date present a low risk profile, making them an attractive investment option for those who want to diversify their investment strategies and earn a higher yield than a traditional certificate of deposit, money market, or savings account.



Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

GROUNDFLOOR

[email protected]

SOURCE GROUNDFLOOR