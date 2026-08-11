Groundfloor Named to Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

Seven-year streak reflects company's sustained growth and expansion across private markets

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning investing and lending platform that unlocks institutional-grade private markets, today announced it has been ranked No. 2,864 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company achieved 109% three-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and also ranked No. 236 among financial services companies, No. 131 among Georgia-based businesses, and No. 117 in Metro Atlanta.

This marks the seventh consecutive year Groundfloor has appeared on the Inc. 5000 — an accomplishment earned by fewer than 1 percent of honorees.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for seven straight years reflects the strength of our unique business model and the broadening of demand for private market investments," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "We've spent more than a decade providing investors with access to institutional-quality private credit while providing real estate entrepreneurs with reliable capital. This recognition validates both our long-term vision and our team's resilient execution."

Groundfloor's continued growth comes amid one of the most significant expansions in the company's history. Over the past year, the company has broadened its product suite beyond real estate debt, with new opportunities in consumer credit, small business lending, and music royalties, while continuing to expand its lending platform with products that support real estate developers. Today, more than 300,000 registered users have invested over $2.2 billion across Groundfloor's private market offerings.

Groundfloor's inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 adds to a growing list of recognitions. Earlier this year, the company was named one of CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies in the Alternative Financing category, and it was recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace. The company has previously been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 and Benzinga's Best Alternative Investments Platform, reflecting its continued leadership in investing, lending, and financial innovation.

To learn more about Groundfloor and begin investing or lending, visit Groundfloor.com or download the apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Founded in 2013, the company pioneered retail access to private real estate debt. Today, Groundfloor continues to offer first-to-market real estate products such as Notes while expanding into a growing range of private markets, including consumer credit, small business finance, and music royalties. Recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 and the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years, Groundfloor has facilitated more than $2.2 billion in investments across its private market offerings. Start investing or lending at Groundfloor.com.

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Hela Sheth

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SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.