Groundfloor Lending Recognized by CNBC and Statista as One of the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

Award highlights company's leadership in real estate financing

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning private market investing and lending platform, today announced it has been named one of CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies, in the Alternative Financing category.

Now in its fourth year, the World's Top Fintech Companies ranking recognizes 500 companies across eight market segments that are shaping the future of financial services through innovation and technology. Developed by CNBC and Statista, the ranking is based on a rigorous methodology that evaluates companies using a combination of key performance indicators.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to transforming how real estate entrepreneurs access capital," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "We've built a lending platform designed to deliver the speed, transparency, and reliability today's investors need to compete in a fast-moving market. We're proud that our approach to financing real estate projects is being recognized alongside the world's most innovative fintech companies."

Groundfloor Lending was recognized in the Alternative Financing category, which includes companies providing technology-driven, bank-independent financing solutions for individuals and businesses. Since 2013, Groundfloor Lending has loaned over $2.2 billion to real estate borrowers through its fix-and-flip, new construction, bridge, and DSCR products. Groundfloor Lending remains the only real estate lender to offer a truly deferred loan offering to qualified borrowers, allowing them to focus more on their renovation instead of monthly payments.

The recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Groundfloor, including being named to the Forbes Fintech 50, Benzinga's Best Alternative Investment Platform, and the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years. Earlier this year, Groundfloor Lending was also named a finalist in the IMN SFR Awards' Best Fix-and-Flip Lender of the Year category, recognizing its leadership in financing residential real estate investors nationwide.

For more information about Groundfloor Lending and its financing solutions for real estate investors, visit groundfloorlending.com.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Founded in 2013, the company pioneered retail access to private real estate debt. Today, Groundfloor continues to offer first-to-market real estate products such as Notes while expanding into a growing range of private markets, including consumer credit, small business finance, and music royalties. Recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 and the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years, Groundfloor has facilitated more than $2.2 billion in investments across its private market offerings. Start investing or lending at Groundfloor.com.

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SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.