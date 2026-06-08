Groundfloor Launches SMB Growth Fund, Offering Another New Opportunity to Invest in Institutional-Grade Private Credit

Fund gives accredited investors opportunity to participate in small business financing through Homegrown — Groundfloor's small business partner

ATLANTA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the private markets investing and lending platform, today announced the launch of its SMB Growth Fund, marking the debut of its new SMB Finance vertical. Through the SMB Growth Fund, accredited investors and qualified purchasers gain access to an institutional-caliber small business finance opportunity that would typically be unavailable to individual investors. The offering window opens June 8, 2026 and closes July 10, 2026.

The new offering gives investors access to the Neighborhood Network Expansion Fund from Homegrown — Groundfloor's partner in small-business finance. The capital will be deployed into proven, multi-unit brick-and-mortar operators, backed by one of the nation's leading small-business financial services platforms. The fund follows the recent launch of Groundfloor's Consumer Credit Portfolio and further expands the company's private markets ecosystem beyond real estate.

"Investors today are increasingly looking beyond traditional stocks and bonds for income-generating opportunities with differentiated risk profiles," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "The SMB Growth Fund represents another step in Groundfloor's mission to unlock unique institutional-grade private market investments for individual investors. Accredited investors get access to a sophisticated small business finance strategy while simplifying many of the operational complexities that often come with private market investing."

The SMB Growth Fund is structured to eliminate cash drag during deployment. Investor capital is paired with a six-month Groundfloor note paying 8% while the fund deploys into the underlying strategy, so capital earns yield from day one. Other key details of the SMB Growth Fund include:

Target net IRR: 13–15%

Quarterly income distributions

Five-year term structure

Minimum investment: $20,000

Total offering size: $1 million with capacity for up to 50 investors

The SMB Growth Fund is part of Groundfloor's broader strategy to expand access to private market investments, including real estate-backed lending, fixed income, and emerging alternative strategies. Since its founding, Groundfloor has facilitated more than $2.2 billion in investments and grown to serve more than 300,000 registered users nationwide.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. Groundfloor has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have invested $2.2 billion across its offerings. Start investing or borrowing at Groundfloor.com.

About Homegrown

Homegrown Financing, Inc. is the growth capital partner for America's proven multi-location brick-and-mortar brands, both independent and franchise. The company provides bespoke revenue-based financing through two products: Expansion capital to fund new locations, buildouts, and acquisitions, and Bridge advances that front tenant improvement dollars before landlords reimburse. Every Homegrown deal closes without personal guarantees and without taking equity, structured around the four-wall economics of how independent operators actually grow. The company's mission is to build the growth capital layer that brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs have always needed but never had: friendlier than the banks, faster than the SBA, and less disruptive than selling equity. Visit www.joinhomegrown.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Hela Sheth for Groundfloor

[email protected]

Sarah Mattina for Homegrown

[email protected]

SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.