GroundGame.Health Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

GroundGame.Health ranks No. 447 of 5,000 by solving people's social needs on the ground

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed GroundGame.Health ranks No. 447 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. GroundGame.Health makes the difficult, community-level work of solving people's social needs a reality; the company earned its inaugural place on the list last year in 2023, ranking No. 692.

"We're proud of our growth rate and ranking because it represents our ability to scale our community-level impact," says Susan Rawlings Molina, CEO and Co-Founder of GroundGame.Health. "Nearly 45 percent of people experience at least one unmet social need, and human-to-human connections are the most effective way to solve those needs. We make it easier for health plans and community-based organizations to fulfill their shared goal of closing the loop on social care needs."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. GroundGame.Health's three-year growth rate is 1,083 percent. The company also ranked No. 37 in Health Services and No. 58 in Florida.

GroundGame.Health merged with SameSky Health and closed a $17 million Series A funding round led by 7wireVentures earlier this year. SameSky Health pioneered a model for culturally tailored outreach and engagement focused on personalizing the member experience to increase access to care. The combined company, operating as GroundGame.Health is positioned to amplify its social impact and outcomes even further, transforming the healthcare sector's ability to meet members' needs, close gaps in care, and reduce the cost of care.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About GroundGame.Health

GroundGame.Health makes the difficult, community-level work of solving people's social needs a reality. In partnership with community-based organizations (CBOs), we facilitate personalized, culturally tailored interactions through human-to-human connections that make the biggest difference in people's lives. Our scalable, hyperlocal approach is driven by our proven technology platform and national network of CBOs. Through our unique model, we increase financial capacity within communities to sustain social care delivery, making it easier for health plans and CBOs to fulfill their shared goal of closing the loop on social care needs.

