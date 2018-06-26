Grounds For Sculpture's Summer Party AFTERGLOW Returns to Hamilton, NJ

AFTERGLOW attendees will experience the premiere of Social Sparkles – an interactive installation by multidisciplinary design studio Toer (Netherlands), reminiscent of fireflies on a summer night and filling the air with swarms of light that move overhead as guests walk below. Guests will also be among the first to view a new exhibition by artist James Carl, featuring works Carl has created using a remarkably elaborate and mathematical process of weaving lengths of venetian blinds. Guests will explore the grounds to see newly fabricated 26-foot steel sculpture, Dina Wind: Harp of David #1, as well as indoor and outdoor works by stone sculptor Masayuki Koorida.

AFTERGLOW ticket includes exclusive after-dark access to the park, music spun by DJ Fatha Ramzee, performances, food and beverages. Signature cocktails and tastings will be provided by Tattoo Tequila and Sourland Mountain Spirits, named Farm Distillery of the Year 2018 by American Distilling Institute. Craft beer will be provided by Brooklyn Brewery. Handcrafted local fare will include creations by Tower Dogs, Dump N Roll, and Cupcake Carnivale – named one of 2018's 101 Best Food Trucks in America.

This year's AFTERGLOW sponsors include Tattoo Tequila, Sourland Mountain Spirits and Brooklyn Brewery. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Janis Martin-Hughes at (609) 249-0248.

ABOUT

Grounds For Sculpture Young Professionals (GFSYP) is a group of creatives and professionals ages 21-40 who rally around unique experiences, programs and events.

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) is located in Hamilton, New Jersey (midway between Philadelphia and New York), and is a forty-two acre not-for-profit sculpture park, arboretum, and museum founded by Seward Johnson. GFS combines art and beckoning spaces to surprise, inspire, and engage all visitors in the artist's act of invention. Its collection features nearly 300 contemporary sculptures by renowned and emerging artists. Exhibitions change seasonally in six indoor galleries. Offering rich educational programs, a robust schedule of performing arts, and fun family events, GFS is open year-round, with extended hours in the summer season. For hours, admission prices, and a calendar of events, visit www.groundsforsculpture.org.

A calendar listing follows. For more information about this event, photos from past events, or to schedule an interview call Claire Cossaboon at (609) 249-0234.

CALENDAR LISTING

What: AFTERGLOW, Grounds For Sculpture's Summer Party

Where: Grounds For Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton NJ, 08619 (www.groundsforsculpture.org)

When: Saturday, August 11, 9PM-12AM

To register: Secure your ticket at www.afterglow2018.org. Cost: $100

