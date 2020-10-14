Groundswell Experiential Acquires Pro-Ject Innovations, Inc

Founded in 2013, Pro-Ject Innovations is one of Chicago's premier experiential marketing agencies. The internationally recognized firm has a list of pedigree clients including Anheuser-Busch, Sonos, Red Bull, Beam Suntory, and Ok Cupid. Pro-Ject brings rich leadership and unrivaled expertise in live events production, content creation, social amplification, sponsorship consulting, and custom proprietary events.

The acquisition is unique in its timing. The global pandemic has brought the experiential marketing and large-scale events business to a standstill. Groundswell and Pro-Ject see this acquisition as an opportunity to build strength. The strategy behind the acquisition is simply to combine the skillsets of both companies and be positioned to immediately respond to client needs and looming business challenges.

"Our clients have affirmed their commitment to experiential marketing and align with our forecast that 2021 is likely to be among the most significant years in recent history for live events and in-person experiences. There is pent-up demand for relevant, memory-making experiences. Frankly, we believe that the promise of tomorrow is far greater than the uncertainty of today," says Groundswell Founder, Ed Slavin. "Pro-Ject's unparalleled expertise and creativity, combined with their incredible passion for serving clients, are an extraordinary addition to Groundswell. The two companies align seamlessly, and the acquisition will help fuel our growth goals for years."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be joining Groundswell. I met Ed when he was the SVP/GM of the Mosaic U.S. Experiential Marketing Division. We first worked together on the Whatever USA program for Bud Light which won Event Marketer's Campaign of the Year. Since then, our teams have collaborated on several projects," says Joe Lucchese, President and Co-Founder of Pro-Ject. "They have an incredibly experienced group of creative problem-solving professionals and category experts who have delivered some of the most iconic XM programs ever. Joining Groundswell will enable our clients to benefit from a broader range of solutions and give us the ability to create a truly powerful position in the market."

Pro-Ject Innovations, Inc. will operate as Groundswell Experiential and Joe Lucchese will serve as Executive Vice President from their Chicago office.

