GroundTruth and No Kid Hungry Announce Partnership

"Working with GroundTruth has been a natural fit for our mission to end child hunger in communities across the country," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Their ability to provide us with an omnichannel, trusted marketing platform to help us find and connect with families who are in need of our services is invaluable to our mission. We look forward to continuing to leverage their technology and expertise through our expanded partnership."

As a corporate partner, GroundTruth will work with No Kid Hungry on developing and activating much needed food awareness marketing campaigns in communities across the country using a variety of different media formats including connected TV, mobile, desktop and social media. This includes working closely with national restaurant brands to drive donations, community engagement, donating ad impressions and matching donations.

No Kid Hungry has been focused on ending childhood hunger since 2010 by launching and improving food programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. Since 2018, GroundTruth has been providing direct access to location-based marketing solutions through its self-serve ad platform to help No Kid Hungry reach relevant audiences, highlight community resources and drive awareness for meal services. The joint effort is part of GroundTruth Impact, a social good program focused on creating sustainable change within communities through GroundTruth's leadership in location-based advertising technologies.

"Helping and being involved in local communities has always been a part of who we are at GroundTruth. Our partnership with No Kid Hungry allows us to help raise awareness around childhood hunger in order to mobilize additional resources and bring immediate relief to families in need," said Dan Silver, Senior Vice President of Marketing at GroundTruth. "By leveraging our technology, our hope is that we are able to create a lasting impact by connecting much needed community food programs to those in need."

GroundTruth first partnered with No Kid Hungry to provide support for the Dine for No Kid Hungry campaign in partnership with thousands of restaurant locations in 2018 and 2019.

Since then, GroundTruth has supported several other campaigns including a 2020 COVID Relief program which focused on raising awareness for free meals during the pandemic. During this past year, when deadly winter storms affected millions of Texas residents, GroundTruth supported No Kid Hungry by helping drive awareness of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for local areas. This campaign reached more than 6,000 people to help inform them about critical food benefits during the crisis.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company. Brands, agencies, small businesses, and non-profits trust their performance-driven solutions to help them reach consumers during moments of intent that generate important business outcomes. GroundTruth's suite of geo-contextual omni-channel products and services are available at scale through their self-serve advertising platform, managed services and industry reseller partnerships. GroundTruth's marketing platform is powered by a unique data set called "visitation data" accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC). Their proprietary cleansing processes combine contextual mapping technology (BlueprintsTM), owned and operated properties, and third-party mobile location data, together yielding over 30 billion visits annually.

