GroundTruth and WeatherBug encourage blood donation during American Red Cross Missing Types campaign

GroundTruth will be leveraging the power of its location technology and targeting to drive new donors and those who have not given recently to their nearest Red Cross donation center, increase online sign-ups to give blood, and build brand awareness for the need for new donors. WeatherBug will be donating premium media on their website to promote the campaign and encourage new donations.

Additionally, GroundTruth and WeatherBug will join the Red Cross and other companies, organizations and celebrities to remove the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – from their logos and public-facing messaging for 48 hours to illustrate the critical role blood donations play in patient care. Many do not realize how important these letters can be until they are missing from hospital shelves.

"GroundTruth understands the critical importance of blood donation in our community," said Eric Hadley, CMO of GroundTruth. "By partnering with the Red Cross on the Missing Types campaign, we will utilize the power of our highly accurate location data and targeting to increase donations across the country, raise awareness of the tremendous need for blood donations, and inspire people to sign up, especially those who have never given blood before."

Join the movement

New donors, regular donors, as well as those who haven't given blood in a while can all do their important part to help fill in the missing types and ensure blood is available for patients in need. Join the international movement – visit RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment to give.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But for the past four years, new Red Cross donors have declined by about 80,000 each year. The blood donor population is shrinking, and more blood donors are needed now to fill the gaps. This is not just a Red Cross trend, but it is also a challenge that blood collection organizations face across the country and around the globe. As a result, organizations and companies are rallying throughout the world for the Missing Types movement.

Summer is one of the most challenging times of the year to collect blood and platelet donations with schools that host blood drives on break and many people enjoying vacation and other seasonal activities. Yet patients don't get a vacation from needing lifesaving blood during the summer months. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

The collaboration with American Red Cross is the latest of GroundTruth's Location for Good initiatives to prove the efficacy of location technology in engaging audiences for a greater cause. Since its formation after the devastating impact of the Nepal Earthquake in 2015, Location for Good has driven significant results for organizations through the use of pro-bono media impressions, including the Federation of Internet Alerts (FIA) which supports causes like the rapid distribution of AMBER Alerts. Location for Good has also supported campaigns with Goodwill, Movember, Thrive Market and The Ad Council.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading location platform that leverages data and insights to drive business performance. We believe in the power of location. Build your brand, increase sales and grow your business by building off what real people are doing in the real world, mapped using our proprietary Blueprints technology. Through its data foundation, GroundTruth sees 2 out 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion physical visits annually across 21 countries globally. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com

About WeatherBug

Established in 1993, WeatherBug is a popular weather site and mobile app reporting hyperlocal and live weather data to consumer users. With over 20 million unique users per month, WeatherBug's vision is to deliver the ultimate weather experiences for all aspects of people's lives. The WeatherBug app is a top-rated weather app – ranking #1 in the app stores. In 2016, WeatherBug was named best weather app by MediaPost's Appy awards. WeatherBug is owned and operated by GroundTruth, the leading global location technology platform. Learn more: www.weatherbug.com

Contact:

GroundTruth

Jessica Meyers

646-634-7547

Jessica.Meyers@groundtruth.com

or

Sunshine Sachs on behalf of GroundTruth

Katharine Sargent

212-691-2800

groundtruth@sunshinesachs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundtruth-and-weatherbug-encourage-blood-donation-during-american-red-cross-missing-types-campaign-300662532.html

SOURCE GroundTruth

Related Links

http://www.groundtruth.com

