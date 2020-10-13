GroundTruth Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of Senior Management to its Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen McCarthy as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. McCarthy, a ten-year executive with GroundTruth, holds decades of experience in leadership roles at a range of companies in the technology space. As President and CEO, McCarthy will be responsible for leading the development and execution of short- and long-term business strategies and managing the overall operations of the Company.

Today, there are over 7,000 businesses actively leveraging GroundTruth's advertising solutions across its self-serve, managed service, and partnership teams. Under McCarthy's leadership as President and CEO, GroundTruth will continue to invest in new solutions and advancements in performance targeting, strengthen its partnership ecosystem and expand opportunity and development for its employees. Furthermore, McCarthy's unwavering commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace will ensure better engagement, collaboration, and innovation.

"For the last 10 years, Steve has been an instrumental part of the rapid development and growth of GroundTruth and the adoption of location-based advertising technology," said Mike Perlis, Chairman of the GroundTruth Board. "With his experience and industry acumen, along with the strategic appointments to our C-suite, we are confident that we will continue on our path of accelerated growth and innovation as an industry leader in location technology."

"GroundTruth is a company that prides itself on scale, performance, trust, and above all else, people. As we move forward, we will continue to grow with our partners and customers to deliver data-driven solutions that provide unparalleled business outcomes," said McCarthy. "I am honored and excited to lead the next phase of the company's evolution and could not think of a better team to have in place."

In addition to the appointment of McCarthy as President and CEO, GroundTruth has named four senior executives to its leadership team in a move to centralize oversight and continue strategic growth across sales and technology innovation. The appointments include:

Rosie O'Meara has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, O'Meara will drive top-line growth across all Company solutions, with direct oversight of GroundTruth's sales and marketing functions. Prior to this new role, O'Meara served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Before joining GroundTruth, Rosie served as Vice President of Customer Success & Mobile Initiatives at a4Media.

Chris Yamaoka will serve as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As part of this role, Yamaoka will focus on guiding GroundTruth strategy, corporate development, alliances and partnerships along with the company's positioning within the market. Yamaoka previously served as GroundTruth's General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, overseeing the company's global legal affairs and privacy program.

Eddie Dingels has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dingels' role will be heavily focused on engineering, product development and solutions architecture to lead the company's continued technology innovation. Before becoming COO, Eddie served as General Manager of WeatherBug, where he led business, technology, and product operations.

Yuichi Sakashita has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Sakashita will be responsible for all the Company's financial functions including accounting, treasury, and corporate finance, as well as the HR and IT functions. His career spans more than 20 years of varied experience in financial management, business leadership and corporate strategy.

These management changes put GroundTruth in a position to grow and meet the increasing demand for its services. As performance-based advertising adoption continues to rise, GroundTruth is at the forefront of delivering a precise and accurate level of location targeting, made possible through patented technology for unmatched accuracy.

