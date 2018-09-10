GroundTruth Announces Preferred Partner Program for Self-Serve Clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , the leading location platform that leverages data and insights to drive business performance, today announced its new Preferred Partner Program, a network of marketing partners that have been certified as experts in GroundTruth's Ads Manager platform, the first end-to-end self-serve platform for mobile location-based advertising. As of launch, 20 marketing agencies have already signed on as Preferred Partners, including BrandMuscle and Vici Media.

"Leading up to a busy holiday season, we want to make sure we're arming our marketing partners with the tools to drive real-world visits and sales," said Eric Hadley, CMO, GroundTruth. "Our Preferred Partners are all early advocates of location marketing and have seen the success it can have in driving offline visits for their clients. This program will help us create incentives to grow with our partners, and in turn, spread awareness of the power of location marketing."

Partners who are awarded this certificate are skilled in location-based marketing and have demonstrated success in driving offline visitation and performance for their clients. All Preferred Partners must go through GroundTruth's mobile certification training course and be actively running campaigns on the Ads Manager platform. As a benefit, Preferred Partners will be given exclusive access to GroundTruth's beta product offerings, advanced customer and market insights, and best practices. GroundTruth will also host events and workshops in an effort to help their partners' grow their businesses and drive more visits for their clients.

New partner, Vici Media commented: "We handle millions of dollars of ad buying in-house and only work with the most sophisticated buying platforms. GroundTruth impressed us not only with their cutting-edge technology but also from a customer service standpoint. They have proven themselves to be one of the best in the business for mobile ad buying solutions. From a self-serve platform perspective, being able to adjust campaigns and make optimization on the fly is something we value that GroundTruth provides. We thoroughly enjoy our partnership with their team and are excited to be named a Preferred Partner."

Jeremy Borger, Associate Director, Paid Media at BrandMuscle added: "GroundTruth's cost per in-store visit was 62 percent lower than our other mobile geotargeting partner due to GroundTruth's efficient CPMs and higher in-store visitation performance, yielding real business outcomes for our clients. We're pleased with the results we're seeing and are looking forward to building our partnership with GroundTruth further."

