GroundTruth Introduces Automated 'Visit Optimization' Tool on Popular Self-Service Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GroundTruth , the leading location platform for driving visits announces that its popular self-serve Ads Manager platform will soon offer a Visit Optimization product. Available in January 2020, with one click to opt-in within the Ads Manager platform, self-served and managed clients can automatically differentiate bids for each impression, and optimize towards driving physical visits. As the first machine learning-enabled offline visit optimization product, this new tool ensures that all types of campaigns, no matter the size, will continually and automatically optimize the best performing tactics.

Since its February 2018 launch, Ads Manager has experienced swift and tremendous growth. With over 5000 small-to-midsize businesses spending on the platform, compared to 1500+ businesses in 2018, Ads Manager has experienced a 233% growth in users over the last year.

Early adopter Warrior Sports, an American sports equipment manufacturer, is one of GroundTruth's first self-serve clients to use this new Visit Optimization tool, which has been in beta testing for select clients. With the goal of increasing foot traffic to retailers that carry their products, Warrior Sports began a month-long visit optimization test that shifted their visit optimization tactic from delivery to visits from one month to another. Through using the Visit Optimization tool during this month-long test, Warrior Sports was able to understand which tactics were driving more store visits in real-time and identify a winning strategy to bring customers to specific sports retailer locations nationwide. At the end of the visit optimization test, Warrior Sports effectively drove 33% more visits to a specific retail location, decreased the eCPV by 26%, ultimately increasing brand awareness and driving sales.

"As part of our efforts to develop predictive modeling that drives better visit performance, we've built the first and only automated optimization product for offline visits in the market," said Sunil Kumar, CEO of GroundTruth. "Our goal has been to make location easily accessible to all and drive real business results for our clients, and our Visit Optimization product does just that. This launch marks a tremendous achievement that will undoubtedly pave the way for GroundTruth to continue to provide effective and efficient solutions to clients and businesses around the globe."

On the heels of launching their Visit Optimization tool, GroundTruth announced Rosie O'Meara's appointment to Senior Vice President of Platform. In this role, Rosie will lead strategic development and sales growth of Ads Manager and revenue strategy for GroundTruth's platform partnerships business. Prior to joining GroundTruth, Rosie was a client of the company when she served as Vice President of Customer Success & Mobile Initiatives at a4Media, which she joined through their acquisition of mobile ad platform Zapp360 in 2018.

To learn more about Visit Optimization, visit: https://www.groundtruth.com/product/ad-manager/

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading location platform for driving visits. Using its proprietary Blueprints technology, along with predictive targeting products, GroundTruth is able to precisely reach mobile users in the real-world and influence business performance. Since 2009, GroundTruth's focus on scale and accuracy has allowed it to capture 2 out of 3 smartphone users in the U.S. and more than 30 billion global physical visits annually. Learn more: www.groundtruth.com

Contacts

Sunshine Sachs on behalf of GroundTruth

Katharine Sargent

212-691-2800

groundtruth@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE GroundTruth

Related Links

http://www.groundtruth.com

