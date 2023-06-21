Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC Announces Majority Growth Investment from Ember Infrastructure

News provided by

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Total Water Solutions Company Plans Growth to Meet Demand for Specialized Water Quality and Management Services

WHARTON, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT" or the "Company") announced today it has received a majority growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure ("Ember"). Ember's investment will enhance GWTT's ability to deliver its full suite of water management solutions to new and existing customers.

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT") announced today it has received a majority growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure. Ember’s investment will enhance GWTT’s ability to deliver its full suite of water management solutions that address some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States.
Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT") announced today it has received a majority growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure. Ember’s investment will enhance GWTT’s ability to deliver its full suite of water management solutions that address some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States.
Ground/Water Treatment & Technology
Ground/Water Treatment & Technology
Ember Infrastructure
Ember Infrastructure
Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT") announced today it has received a majority growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure. Ember’s investment will enhance GWTT’s ability to deliver its full suite of water management solutions that address some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States. Ground/Water Treatment & Technology Ember Infrastructure

GWTT is a full-service provider of commercial water treatment services, including process and design engineering, system construction and startup, operations & maintenance, system optimization, and equipment sales and rentals. GWTT self-performs the vast majority of critical-path project milestones, mitigating risk and simplifying logistical challenges. GWTT has 25+ years of experience partnering with clients to solve complex water treatment challenges, including the cleanup of Superfund and former manufactured gas plant sites, civil and infrastructure dewatering, coal ash pond closure, and treating for emerging contaminants of concern that include PFAS compounds, 1,4-dioxane, hexavalent chromium, and many others, addressing some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States.

GWTT has been ranked in the Engineering News-Record Top 200 Environmental Firms (ENR 200) in each of the last six years.

"Ember is very excited to be partnering with the seasoned team at GWTT as we look to augment the company's ability to support more projects in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and additional markets as its customers pull them into new geographies," said Ember Principal Caleb Powers, who will join the Company's Board of Directors. "GWTT, with Ember as a financial partner, now has the capability to grow all segments of our business, including expansion into new geographic markets.  With a partner like Ember, the opportunities for GWTT and our employees increase significantly, and we could not be more excited about the path ahead," said GWTT President Rich Worthington.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal adviser to Ember Infrastructure. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to GWTT.

About GWTT

 GWTT designs, fabricates, installs, and operates dewatering and water treatment systems throughout the United States. GWTT's service and product portfolio delivers innovative, customized, integrated water treatment solutions. GWTT's headquarters and equipment fabrication center are located in Wharton, New Jersey, and the company also maintains a regional service center in Millbury, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.gwttllc.com.

About Ember Infrastructure

Ember is a private equity firm investing in businesses delivering infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, enhance resource efficiency, and increase resilience to climate impacts. Headquartered in New York City, Ember invests across the energy transition, water, waste, and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

Media Contact

Ember Infrastructure
[email protected]com

SOURCE Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.