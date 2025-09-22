Groundwork BioAg and Anew Climate Announce Collaboration to Commercialize 500,000 Tons of Durable Soil Carbon Removal Credits -- Tripling Agricultural Soil Carbon Sequestration Rates and Setting New Standard for Offset Markets

MAZOR, Israel and HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg® ("Groundwork"), a global leader in mycorrhizal technology, and Anew Climate, LLC ("Anew"), one of North America's largest carbon credit marketers and developers, have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver and market approximately 500,000 tons CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) of independently verified, highly durable mycorrhizal carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits within three years, generated through the pioneering Rootella Carbon® program under the Verra VM0042 standard.

"This partnership underscores the transformative potential of Rootella Carbon," said Alon Werber, CEO of Groundwork. "Support from recognized global leaders like Anew and third-party validation sets the stage for the new mycorrhizal carbon asset class – a critical lever for climate mitigation and farm resilience. Rootella's verified high-durability CDR asset class delivers climate impact, resilient farm economics, and confidence for carbon buyers and growers."

A Breakthrough for Climate Impact and On-Farm Value

Recent independent verification by SCS Global has concluded Rootella has permanently sequestered an average of 3.89 tCO₂e/ac within one year (100% CDR), based on verified 2023 field data across 9,000 enrolled acres. This result surpasses both Groundwork's expectations of 1.5-3.5 tCO2e/ac and all legacy programs and previously published industry rates for regenerative practices, which are within 0.3–1.1 tCO₂e/ac (US EPA and Frontiers Sustainable Food Systems).

As the largest Rootella Carbon contract to date, growers benefit immediately from new premium revenue — receiving up to 70% of net proceeds — while Rootella inoculants deliver in-field gains including 5-15% higher corn and soybean yields, up to 50% reduction in phosphorus costs, stronger plant resilience, and improved overall soil health.

"As the voluntary carbon market evolves, demand for scientifically robust and scalable solutions continues to grow," said Joshua Strauss, President, Environmental Products of Anew Climate. "Rootella Carbon delivers on both fronts. By working directly with growers, this program ensures durable, validated, and verified high-value CDR credits while paving the way for solutions that benefit growers, the global supply chain, and the planet."

Science, Scale, and Multi-Year Impact

Groundwork's program revolutionizes nature-based CDR by harnessing mycorrhizal fungi as carbon's primary pathway to the soil. The fungi catalyze the formation of mineral-associated organic matter (MAOM), recalcitrant particles that are stable in the soil for millennia, versus decades like other programs.

With enrollment of over half a million acres and credits validated and verified by SCS Global according to Verra VM0042 (issuance forthcoming), Rootella Carbon complies with the Verra VM0042 v2.0 methodology, employing the most accurate quantification approach, 'measure and remeasure,' using stratified Rootella-treated and control plots.

"Our partnership with Anew highlights our enduring commitment to making Rootella Carbon accessible to growers worldwide, while enabling corporations to meet net-zero commitments," said Dan Grotsky, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Groundwork. "Rootella Carbon can unlock carbon credit eligibility for 270M acres of reduced tillage in the US, Canada, and Brazil alone, while Rootella improves water retention, biodiversity, crop yields, and farm resilience."

About Groundwork BioAg:

Groundwork BioAg, a global bioagriculture company, produces highly concentrated, cost-effective mycorrhizal inoculants that address the dual challenges of food security and climate change. Grounded in decades of R&D, we were the first to crack the code on the scalable production of mycorrhizal inoculants for both agriculture and durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Our Rootella product line is already at work on millions of hectares worldwide, enhancing crop yields, improving soil fertility and accelerating permanent carbon sequestration. Groundwork BioAg envisions cropland restored to its role as a net carbon retainer, enabling farmers to increase yields, optimize fertilizer use, and earn premium carbon credit revenue. For more information, visit groundworkbioag.com.

About Anew Climate:

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

