Groundwork BioAg Appoints Bioagriculture Executive Mick Messman as Director

MOSHAV MAZOR, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg Ltd. announced that Mick Messman has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Messman is currently Chief Commercial Officer at GreenLight Biosciences. He has over 20 years of global agriculture sales, marketing, business development and business leadership experience with Syngenta and DuPont.

"I am honored to join Groundwork BioAg's board of directors. It is a privilege to be part of a fast-paced company that develops and delivers high-quality biological products to a market that seeks innovation," said Messman. "I look forward to helping enable our management team to scale, collaborate, and literally break ground in new territories."

"I am thrilled to welcome Mick to our board of directors," said Dr. Yossi Kofman, Groundwork BioAg's CEO. "He brings expertise in the bioagriculture and seed treatment markets, together with broad experience in sales, marketing and business development. Our board will benefit from Mick's global perspective and insight as we scale our sales of mycorrhizal inoculants in major territories and multiple crops and continue to launch innovative mycorrhiza-based products. We thank Holohan Group for leading this search."

In his role at GreenLight Biosciences, Mr. Messman is responsible for creating an agricultural business; leading the commercial activities, building a targeted and effective biocontrol portfolio and developing strategic collaborations. Prior to joining GreenLight, he served as Director, Seed Applied and Biological Technologies at Corteva Agriscience, where he led efforts to create a new business and portfolio. He earned his M.B.A. at Colorado State University, and a Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. produces effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Natural mycorrhizal fungi improve soil nutrient uptake in 90% of all plant species. When applied to agriculture, mycorrhizal inoculants increase crop yields, especially under stress conditions. Growers can also reduce fertilizer application rates, notably phosphorus. Groundwork BioAg's uniquely vigorous and highly concentrated Rootella® products have demonstrated impressive field trial results in several major crops, such as corn, soybean, tomato, pepper, onion and potato. Rootella® inoculants are currently registered and sold in several territories (including the US) and are suitable for organic farming. The company is backed by leading agriculture-focused venture capital funds, including ICV, Middleland Capital and AgriNation.

