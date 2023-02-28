Groundworks Named to Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Foundation services company earns top honor for the second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, ranks No. 46 on the fourth annual Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. As an extension of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this list is comprised of the fastest-growing private companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The roster represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.

"To be honored as one of the most successful companies in the Mid-Atlantic region is a true testament to the team at Groundworks," said John Thornton, chief marketing officer at Groundworks. "While we're headquartered in Virginia, our footprint expands beyond the region, now operating out of 55 offices with over 4,000 employees. Last year, we protected more than 95,000 homes. We are truly transforming the industry one home at a time."

The companies listed are ranked according to percentage revenue growth across all industries when comparing 2019 and 2021. With an average growth rate of 381 percent, honorees collectively added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

Groundworks is a five-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and two-time honoree on the Inc. Regionals list. Groundworks companies have served over 1 million homeowners in their four decades in the industry.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list may be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped over a million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates more than 50 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

