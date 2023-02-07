Groundworks Wins 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

Leading foundation services company receives national honor for the second time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Close to 2,000 Groundworks employees, who participated in the confidential survey, provided their subjective analysis on benefits, leadership, employee engagement, and workplace culture. The honor is given to organizations that put an emphasis on creating a superior work environment while leading their business with innovative and transparent practices.

"Our accomplishments are defined by the hard work of the men and women that make up this great company," said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. "We invest time, resources and regular training for our employees to build the nation's dominant foundation services company. I would like to thank them for their dedication to our customers and fellow teammates, and for their work ethic that drives us every day."

The Top Workplaces are awarded by Energage, a company that specializes in surveying employee engagement. The global survey allows US-based companies to measure their performance against other companies, and awards are given for regional, national, and market-specific categories.

"Over the last year, Groundworks has invested extensively in training and development programs that highlight our commitment to employee engagement, retention, and career development," said Ken Zrowka, chief human resources officer at Groundworks. "As a Top Workplace, we will continue to bring unparalleled benefits, training, and career opportunities to our employees in this extraordinary industry."

Groundworks was named a Top Workplace recipient in 2020, placed No. 5 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 list of the nation's largest remodeling firms, and has been on Inc. 5000's annual list of the nation's fastest-growing companies since 2018.

The organization now operates out of 55 offices and has served over a million homeowners since inception. Groundworks continues to invest in employees to increase career opportunities for blue collar workers across the U.S.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped over 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates 55 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

