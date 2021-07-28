GroundWorx® - Partners with Royal Wellington Golf Club

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWorx® is pleased to announce its partnership with Royal Wellington Golf Club, home of New Zealand's best private members' parkland course. In April, GroundWorx launched the GX-1 Platform® in Oceania, focusing on New Zealand and Australia, and in Asia, deploying in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

The Environmental Club of the Year award for demonstrating excellence in commitment to the environment was won by Royal Wellington in 2021 and bestowed on them by the golf industry.

"John Spraggs, Course Manager, and his team are recognized throughout the country for excellence, and their commitment to the environment is built into the DNA of John and his crew. John and his team have provided invaluable feedback on the GX-1A sensors and our GX-1 Microweather Stations. That feedback helps us understand the challenges faced by courses every day and how we can support them to achieve these accolades for the club and its members," said Lee Marshall, GroundWorx Co-founder, and Master Agent.

John Spraggs commented, "I love being able to see the data, the sensors help us with allocation of jobs such as hand watering. My team all have access to the mobile app, and they receive the real-time alerts which has been interesting to see, especially through our winter months when we have seen high moisture levels and then can see them returning to normal. We currently have 36 sensors in various locations throughout the course. The sensors are easy to move and adjust if you are wanting to measure at a different depth."

He added, "Volumetric moisture is the most important for us, finding hotspots before they show will give us a great advantage throughout our summer months. Water is not a renewable resource and good management of this is environmentally important. We are intending to add more sensors and relocate others to known trouble spots this coming summer – ease of this shift is important to us. The microweather station giving real-time data is a go to for us as well."

About GroundWorx® - GroundWorx is a wireless innovations and water conservation company that has a complete turf management platform (GX-1 Platform®) that helps Turf Managers proactively manage their turf, conserve resources, be a good steward of the environment, and develop beautiful golf courses and commercial properties.

