GroundWorx® Commercial Landscaping Launch

In February, GroundWorx launched the GX-1 Platform ® in North America, a machine learning / AI turf management platform that powers proprietary soil sensors and next-gen micro weather stations. In April, the company launched in Oceania, focusing on New Zealand and Australia, and in Asia, deploying in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

"The launch of GroundWorx Commercial is exciting for what it offers professionals in this sector."

"We are excited to launch the commercial landscaping side of our business and begin to work with national and regional distributors, landscaping companies, city municipalities, and key regional partners," said the company's CEO, Brad David. "Our long-life battery, advanced wireless antennas, patent-pending pinpoint GPS technology, and depth adjustability makes our GX-1A sensors perfect for all things turf", he added.

The company's CTO, Diego Borrego, commented, "The GX-1 Platform is very robust, both for golf courses and commercial properties with redundant wireless carriers, making our GX-1A devices autonomous, with the flexibility to be deployed anywhere and integrate into any irrigation controller."

GroundWorx Master Agent David Wilson said, "The launch of GroundWorx Commercial is exciting for what it offers professionals in this sector. Important soil data is delivered in real-time, from all locations you choose, directly to your phone and computer. It provides certainty of actual conditions, time, and travel savings and optimizes irrigation use. Managers can also set their custom alert and react to the notifications by deploying team members via the app through seamless task assignment."

For commercial properties, companies can deploy as little as a handful of sensors or scale to thousands of locations, all mapped within the technology with an accuracy of +/- 10 cm. Properties such as universities and resorts can add a micro weather station that brings critical weather data to their facility. GroundWorx is also developing a handheld spot-check device, with the entire platform utilizing machine learning and AI technologies, providing predictive analytics for Turf Managers to make informed decisions leading to water conservation and staff efficiency.

About GroundWorx® - GroundWorx is a wireless innovations and water conservation company that has a complete turf management platform (GX-1 Platform®) that helps Turf Managers proactively manage their turf, conserve resources, be a good steward of the environment, and develop beautiful golf courses, sports fields, and commercial properties. (www.getgroundworx.com)

