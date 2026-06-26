Former Baron MINI location continues serving Kansas City-area customers under the MINI of Shawnee Mission name

SHAWNEE, Kan., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Baron MINI has been renamed MINI of Shawnee Mission, effective June 4, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Merriam dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, MINI expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Kansas City area for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Baron MINI to MINI of Shawnee Mission is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. In keeping with MINI's dealer naming standards, the dealership operates under the MINI name while remaining wholly part of the Group 1 network. The rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Merriam dealership for nearly two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Merriam dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local MINI team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Clay Shafer, General Manager of MINI of Shawnee Mission. "Our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new MINI, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

MINI of Shawnee Mission continues to serve customers from its existing location at 9000 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam, Kansas, supporting drivers throughout Merriam, Overland Park, Shawnee Mission, and the greater Kansas City area with new MINI vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, MINI service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Baron MINI, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Baron MINI change its name to MINI of Shawnee Mission?

Baron MINI became MINI of Shawnee Mission on June 4, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's nationwide brand alignment initiative. In keeping with MINI's dealer naming standards, the new name follows MINI's convention while the dealership remains part of the Group 1 network, continuing to serve customers in Merriam, Overland Park, and the greater Kansas City area. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Is a MINI Cooper a reliable car?

MINI reliability varies by model, generation, and maintenance history, as with any brand. Consistent factory-scheduled maintenance is the strongest predictor of long-term dependability, and shoppers comparing used MINI models can review reliability ratings for the specific model year and request service records.

How does dealership or manufacturer financing compare to a bank loan?

Manufacturer-affiliated lenders sometimes offer promotional rates or lease programs that banks do not, while banks and credit unions may offer competitive rates for well-qualified borrowers. Dealerships typically work with multiple lenders and can compare offers in one place. Reviewing the annual percentage rate, term, and total cost across options helps identify the best fit.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.