Group 1 Automotive Announces Ira Collision Center North is now Group 1 Collision Saco

Former Ira Collision Center North location now serves Group 1 customers across Maine under the Group 1 Collision Saco name

SACO, Maine, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships and collision centers, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Ira Collision Center North has been renamed Group 1 Collision Saco, effective August 5, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The collision center is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team and collision repair expertise that have served Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities. Group 1 Collision Saco operates as a standalone facility, serving customers from any Group 1 dealership across Maine rather than a single store.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Ira Collision Center North to Group 1 Collision Saco is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, repair capabilities, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Saco-area facility since November 2021, the same year it acquired the market's Ira-branded dealerships. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving customers throughout Maine the benefit of a familiar collision center supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"We built this collision center to serve every Group 1 customer in Maine," said Dennis Steeves, General Manager of Group 1 Collision Saco. "Whether you bought your vehicle from us or from one of our sister stores, our team is here to get you back on the road quickly and safely."

Group 1 Collision Saco continues to operate from its existing location at 751 Portland Rd. in Saco, Maine, providing collision repair, body work, paint and refinishing, and post-repair support to Group 1 customers throughout the state of Maine, not solely those of the neighboring Saco dealerships.

The collision center remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Ira Collision Center North, while formally operating as a standalone facility within Group 1's broader network of 32 collision centers. Customers from any Group 1 dealership in Maine can expect continuity in the repair experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Ira Collision Center North change its name to Group 1 Collision Saco?

Ira Collision Center North became Group 1 Collision Saco on August 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships and collision centers. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the center connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What should drivers do immediately after a collision?

Drivers are generally advised to check for injuries, move to safety when possible, contact authorities if needed, document the scene and vehicle damage, and exchange insurance information before notifying their insurer. A repair facility can then provide a damage estimate.

Are drivers required to use the shop their insurer recommends?

In most states, drivers can choose their own repair facility. Insurers often maintain preferred-shop networks, but customers are typically free to select a different qualified collision center; coverage and approval steps can vary by policy.

How long does a typical collision repair take?

Repair timelines depend on the extent of damage, parts availability, insurance approval, and processes such as frame work, paint, and safety-system calibration. Facilities can usually provide an estimated timeline after inspecting the vehicle.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.