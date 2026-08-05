Group 1 Automotive Announces Ira Toyota Saco is now Group 1 Toyota Saco

Former Ira Toyota Saco location continues serving Saco and southern Maine customers under the Group 1 Toyota Saco name

SACO, Maine, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Ira Toyota Saco has been renamed Group 1 Toyota Saco, effective August 5, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Saco dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Ira Toyota Saco to Group 1 Toyota Saco is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Saco dealership since November 2021. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Saco dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Group 1 has been steadily investing in this market since 2021, and this name change is really just the next step in that growth," said Dennis Steeves, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Saco. "Our focus now is bringing Saco the same inventory depth and service standards as any other Group 1 market."

Group 1 Toyota Saco continues to serve customers from its existing location at 783 Portland Rd. in Saco, Maine, supporting drivers throughout Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Biddeford, and the greater Portland area with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Ira Toyota Saco, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Group 1 Toyota Saco maintains a longstanding commitment to the local community, with ongoing partnerships that include the Saco Food Pantry, Elena's Way Shelter, and Thornton Academy. These relationships reflect the dealership's continued focus on giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Ira Toyota Saco become Group 1 Toyota Saco?

Ira Toyota Saco became Group 1 Toyota Saco on August 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. Group 1 has owned the dealership since November 2021; the new name reflects that existing ownership rather than a change in day-to-day operations, and the dealership continues to serve customers in Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What documents are typically needed to trade in a vehicle?

Dealerships generally ask for the vehicle title or loan payoff information, registration, a valid driver's license, and all keys and remotes. Having maintenance records on hand can also help support a trade-in valuation.

How should shoppers compare Toyota dealerships in a smaller regional market?

Useful comparison points include live inventory depth, pricing transparency, current incentives, customer reviews, and the service department's capabilities, including factory-trained technicians and parts availability. Drivers in smaller markets may also weigh proximity and appointment availability more heavily than in larger metro areas.

Are Toyota Certified Used Vehicles still available?

Yes. Group 1 Toyota Saco continues to offer Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, backed by Toyota's multi-point inspection process and manufacturer warranty coverage.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.