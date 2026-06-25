Group 1 Automotive Announces College Park Hyundai is now Group 1 Hyundai College Park

Former College Park Hyundai location continues serving College Park and Prince George's County customers under the Group 1 Hyundai College Park name

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that College Park Hyundai has been renamed Group 1 Hyundai College Park, effective June 2, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The College Park dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Hyundai expertise, and customer relationships that have served College Park and the surrounding Prince George's County communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from College Park Hyundai to Group 1 Hyundai College Park is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the College Park dealership since early 2024, when the location joined the company's Maryland operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar College Park dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Hyundai team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said David Gruner III, General Manager of Group 1 Hyundai College Park. "Our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Hyundai, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Hyundai College Park continues to serve customers from its existing location at 9400 Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Maryland, supporting drivers throughout College Park, Hyattsville, Greenbelt, and surrounding Maryland communities with new Hyundai vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Hyundai service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined College Park Hyundai, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did College Park Hyundai change its name to Group 1 Hyundai College Park?

College Park Hyundai became Group 1 Hyundai College Park on June 2, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in College Park and the surrounding Maryland communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What credit score do I need to finance or lease a vehicle?

Credit requirements vary by lender, vehicle, and loan or lease structure. While higher credit scores generally qualify for more favorable rates and terms, many lenders work with a range of credit profiles, and approval may also depend on income, debt-to-income ratio, and down payment.

Which Hyundai models offer the best fuel efficiency?

Hyundai's most efficient options are its hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric models, with the Elantra Hybrid and hybrid SUVs among the leaders in their segments. Efficiency varies by trim and drivetrain, so comparing current EPA estimates for the specific configurations under consideration is the best guide.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

How can a used-car shopper check a vehicle's history before buying?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or odometer discrepancies. Shoppers can also review service records, look for signs of inconsistent wear, and request a professional inspection for additional information before purchase.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.