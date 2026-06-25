Group 1 Automotive Announces Honda of Bay County is now Group 1 Honda Panama City

Former Honda of Bay County location continues serving Panama City-area customers under the Group 1 Honda Panama City name

PANAMA CITY, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Honda of Bay County has been renamed Group 1 Honda Panama City, effective June 11, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Panama City dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Florida Panhandle for years.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Honda of Bay County to Group 1 Honda Panama City is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Panama City dealership for years. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Panama City dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Honda team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Scott Struebing, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Panama City. "Our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Honda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda Panama City continues to serve customers from its existing location at 3601 East 15th Street in Panama City, Florida, supporting drivers throughout Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and surrounding Florida Panhandle communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Honda of Bay County, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Honda of Bay County change its name to Group 1 Honda Panama City?

Honda of Bay County became Group 1 Honda Panama City on June 11, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Panama City and the surrounding Florida Panhandle communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What should I know before choosing between Honda hybrid and gas models?

Honda offers hybrid versions of several popular models, generally delivering meaningfully higher fuel economy in city driving for a modest price premium. Considerations include annual mileage, the mix of city and highway driving, and resale trends. Comparing the EPA estimates and pricing of the specific trims under consideration shows the payback timeline.

What are the advantages of buying from a local franchised dealership?

Local franchised dealerships offer the ability to inspect and test drive vehicles, manufacturer-backed warranties, on-site financing, and a service department for ongoing maintenance. Established dealerships also provide accountability after the sale, which can be harder to obtain from private sellers or distant online-only retailers.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.