Group 1 Automotive Announces Honda of Greenbelt is now Group 1 Honda Greenbelt

Former Honda of Greenbelt location continues serving Greenbelt and Prince George's County customers under the Group 1 Honda Greenbelt name

GREENBELT, Md., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Honda of Greenbelt has been renamed Group 1 Honda Greenbelt, effective May 12, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Greenbelt dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served Greenbelt and the surrounding Prince George's County communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Honda of Greenbelt to Group 1 Honda Greenbelt is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Greenbelt dealership since early 2024, when the location joined the company's Maryland operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Greenbelt dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Honda team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Tammy Darvish, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Greenbelt. "Our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Honda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda Greenbelt continues to serve customers from its existing location at 6500 Capitol Drive in Greenbelt, Maryland, where its on-site collision center has also been renamed Group 1 Honda Greenbelt Collision, supporting drivers throughout Greenbelt, College Park, Lanham, and surrounding Maryland communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Honda of Greenbelt, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Honda of Greenbelt change its name to Group 1 Honda Greenbelt?

Honda of Greenbelt became Group 1 Honda Greenbelt on May 12, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Greenbelt and the surrounding Maryland communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

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Honda offers hybrid versions of several popular models, generally delivering meaningfully higher fuel economy in city driving for a modest price premium. Considerations include annual mileage, the mix of city and highway driving, and resale trends. Comparing the EPA estimates and pricing of the specific trims under consideration shows the payback timeline.

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Local franchised dealerships offer the ability to inspect and test drive vehicles, manufacturer-backed warranties, on-site financing, and a service department for ongoing maintenance. Established dealerships also provide accountability after the sale, which can be harder to obtain from private sellers or distant online-only retailers.

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About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.