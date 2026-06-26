Group 1 Automotive Announces Honda of Owings Mills is now Group 1 Honda Owings Mills

Former Honda of Owings Mills location continues serving Owings Mills and Baltimore County customers under the Group 1 Honda Owings Mills name

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Honda of Owings Mills has been renamed Group 1 Honda Owings Mills, effective May 7, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Owings Mills dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served Owings Mills and the greater Baltimore area.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Honda of Owings Mills to Group 1 Honda Owings Mills is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Owings Mills dealership since early 2024, when the location joined the company's Maryland operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Owings Mills dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Honda team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Rose Bayat, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Owings Mills. "Our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Honda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda Owings Mills continues to serve customers from its existing location at 9701 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, Maryland, supporting drivers throughout Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Pikesville, and surrounding Maryland communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Honda of Owings Mills, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Honda of Owings Mills change its name to Group 1 Honda Owings Mills?

Honda of Owings Mills became Group 1 Honda Owings Mills on May 7, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Owings Mills and the surrounding Maryland communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What should I know before choosing between Honda hybrid and gas models?

Honda offers hybrid versions of several popular models, generally delivering meaningfully higher fuel economy in city driving for a modest price premium. Considerations include annual mileage, the mix of city and highway driving, and resale trends. Comparing the EPA estimates and pricing of the specific trims under consideration shows the payback timeline.

What credit score do I need to finance or lease a vehicle?

Credit requirements vary by lender, vehicle, and loan or lease structure. While higher credit scores generally qualify for more favorable rates and terms, many lenders work with a range of credit profiles, and approval may also depend on income, debt-to-income ratio, and down payment.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

How can a used-car shopper check a vehicle's history before buying?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or odometer discrepancies. Shoppers can also review service records, look for signs of inconsistent wear, and request a professional inspection for additional information before purchase.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.