Former Ira Ford Saco location continues serving Saco and southern Maine customers under the Group 1 Ford of Saco name

SACO, Maine, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Ira Ford Saco has been renamed Group 1 Ford of Saco, effective August 5, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Saco dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Ford expertise, and customer relationships that have served Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Ira Ford Saco to Group 1 Ford of Saco is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Saco dealership since November 2021. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Saco dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"I have been at this location for 22 years," said Dave Blanchard, General Manager of Group 1 Ford of Saco. "We always strive for customer satisfaction, and it's our top priority."

Group 1 Ford of Saco continues to serve customers from its existing location at 857 Portland Rd. in Saco, Maine, supporting drivers throughout Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Biddeford, and the greater Portland area with new Ford vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Ford service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Ira Ford Saco, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Group 1 Ford of Saco has a long history of giving back locally, supporting organizations including the Saco Food Pantry, Elena's Way Shelter, MaineHealth, and Prosperity ME. The dealership continues to prioritize these community partnerships as part of its presence in Saco.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Ira Ford Saco change its name to Group 1 Ford of Saco?

Ira Ford Saco became Group 1 Ford of Saco on August 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. Group 1 has owned the dealership since November 2021; the new name reflects that existing connection rather than a change in ownership, and the dealership continues to serve customers in Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What documents help secure auto financing with limited or challenged credit?

Lenders typically ask for proof of income such as recent pay stubs, proof of residence, a valid driver's license, and references, and may weigh down payment size more heavily for challenged credit. Dealerships that work with a broad lender network can often match a credit profile to a suitable program.

How should shoppers compare Ford dealerships in a smaller regional market?

Useful comparison points include live inventory depth, pricing transparency, current incentives, customer reviews, and the service department's capabilities, including factory-trained technicians and parts availability. Drivers in smaller markets may also weigh proximity and appointment availability more heavily than in larger metro areas.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.