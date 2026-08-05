Former Ira Honda Saco location continues serving Saco and southern Maine customers under the Group 1 Honda Saco name

SACO, Maine, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Ira Honda Saco has been renamed Group 1 Honda Saco, effective August 5, 2026, as part of the company's nationwide brand alignment initiative.

The Saco dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Ira Honda Saco to Group 1 Honda Saco is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Saco dealership since November 2021. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Saco dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Some of our customers have bought three or four cars from this store over the years, and that kind of loyalty doesn't happen by accident," said Mike Mottolo, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Saco. "Group 1 gives us more room to grow those relationships instead of just maintain them."

Group 1 Honda Saco continues to serve customers from its existing location at 754 Portland Rd. in Saco, Maine, supporting drivers throughout Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Biddeford, and the greater Portland area with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Ira Honda Saco, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Group 1 Honda Saco has built a longstanding record of community support, working alongside organizations such as the Saco Food Pantry, Elena's Way Shelter, MaineHealth, and The Jimmy Fund. That involvement reflects the dealership's ongoing commitment to strengthening the community around it.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is Ira Honda Saco now called Group 1 Honda Saco?

Ira Honda Saco became Group 1 Honda Saco on August 5, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. Group 1 has owned the dealership since November 2021; the new name reflects that existing ownership rather than a change in who runs the store, and the dealership continues to serve customers in Saco and the surrounding southern Maine communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 251 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Will my existing service history transfer under the new name?

Yes. Service and ownership records carry over automatically; customers do not need to re-register or resubmit any prior service history when scheduling future appointments.

How should shoppers compare Honda dealerships in a smaller regional market?

Useful comparison points include live inventory depth, pricing transparency, current incentives, customer reviews, and the service department's capabilities, including factory-trained technicians and parts availability. Drivers in smaller markets may also weigh proximity and appointment availability more heavily than in larger metro areas.

Are Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles still available?

Yes. Group 1 Honda Saco continues to offer Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, which undergo a multi-point factory inspection and include manufacturer-backed warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.