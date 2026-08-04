Group 1 Automotive Named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 List

Company ranks No. 439 among 1,000 top-performing U.S. companies recognized for employee satisfaction, financial strength, and sustainability practices

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc, a Houston-based retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced it has been named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list, ranking No. 439 among 1,000 companies recognized nationwide.

The list, produced by TIME in partnership with Statista, evaluates companies across three dimensions: employee satisfaction, based on approximately 217,000 verified employee surveys assessing workplace culture, compensation, and employer reputation; financial performance, based on multi-year analysis of revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance; and sustainability, based on standardized ESG metrics covering environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance.

"Group 1 Automotive is recognized for employee satisfaction, financial strength, and sustainability practices" Post this

"This recognition belongs to our Associates. Every day, across every store, they show up for our customers and for each other, and that culture is what TIME's data is actually measuring," said Melkeya McDuffie, Group 1's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Being named to America's Best Companies 2026 confirms what we already knew: Group 1 is a place where people can build a career, not just work a job."

With operations across the U.S. and U.K., Group 1 Automotive has built its growth around a simple idea: invest in the people on the floor. That commitment shows up in programs like the Group 1 Retail Academy, and in the local communities the company's dealerships call home.

The complete America's Best Companies 2026 list is available at time.com and can be filtered by industry and category.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list?

It's an annual ranking produced by TIME in partnership with Statista, evaluating 1,000 U.S. companies based on employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability (ESG) practices.

What rank did Group 1 Automotive receive?

Group 1 Automotive ranked No. 439 out of 1,000 companies recognized on the 2026 list.

How is the ranking determined?

The ranking is based on three factors: employee satisfaction (from roughly 217,000 verified employee surveys), financial performance (multi-year revenue and profitability data), and sustainability transparency (standardized ESG metrics).

When was the list released?

TIME released the America's Best Companies 2026 list on July 9, 2026.

What does this recognition mean for Group 1 Automotive?

It reflects the company's investment in its Associates, its financial performance, and its sustainability practices across its dealership operations in the U.S. and U.K.

Where can I view the full list?

The complete list is available at time.com and can be filtered by industry and category.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.