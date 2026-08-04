Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its Rivertown Dealerships in Columbus

Four dealerships and a collision center in the Columbus area now operate under the unified Group 1 name

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed the rebranding of its four Rivertown dealerships and their collision center in the Columbus, Georgia, area under the Group 1 name. Carried out between April 2025 and March 2026, the transition is one piece of a nationwide initiative to bring the company's stores under a single brand while preserving the teams customers know.

The rebranded dealerships sit in the heart of the Rivertown auto district, and serve the Chattahoochee Valley on both sides of the Georgia-Alabama line, including Columbus and Phenix City. The signage is new; the owners, employees, day-to-day operations, and philanthropic partnerships and community commitments each store maintains are not.

The rebranded Columbus-area locations include:

Group 1 GMC Rivertown, Group 1 Ford of Rivertown, Group 1 Subaru Rivertown, and Group 1 Toyota Rivertown, along with Group 1 Collision Rivertown.

Grouping the stores under one name makes the Rivertown lineup easier to recognize and ties each dealership to the resources of a national retailer, while the people customers deal with day-to-day stay the same.

"The Rivertown stores already sit side by side on Whittlesey Road and serve families on both sides of the state line, so one name there simply fits," said Sam Pakarati, Southeast Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "None of the ownership or the crews our customers see has changed."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.