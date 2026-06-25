Former Pat Peck Honda location continues serving Gulfport and Mississippi Gulf Coast Honda customers under the Group 1 Honda Gulfport name

GULFPORT, Miss., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Pat Peck Honda has been renamed Group 1 Honda Gulfport as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Gulfport dealership is one of many U.S. locations being aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Honda expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Mississippi Gulf Coast for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Pat Peck Honda to Group 1 Honda Gulfport is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. While the dealership's name has changed, the rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, Honda product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Gulfport Honda dealership for nearly two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Gulfport dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local Honda team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Jeff Beard, General Manager of Group 1 Honda Gulfport. "As we move forward under the Group 1 name, our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Honda, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Honda Gulfport will continue to serve customers from its existing location at 11151 Highway 49 in Gulfport, Mississippi, supporting drivers throughout Gulfport, Biloxi, and surrounding Mississippi Gulf Coast communities with new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Honda service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Pat Peck Honda, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the dealership's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Pat Peck Honda change its name to Group 1 Honda Gulfport?

Pat Peck Honda is now Group 1 Honda Gulfport as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve Honda customers in Gulfport, Biloxi, and the surrounding Mississippi Gulf Coast communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How can shoppers choose the best dealership in the Gulfport area?

Shoppers comparing dealerships often consider inventory selection, pricing transparency, customer reviews, financing options, service department reputation, and after-sale support. Franchised dealerships typically offer factory-trained technicians, manufacturer-backed warranties, and certified pre-owned programs in addition to new and used inventory.

What should Mississippi Gulf Coast drivers consider when buying a Honda?

Gulf Coast drivers shopping for a Honda often consider fuel efficiency, air conditioning performance, safety features, interior comfort, cargo space, and suitability for commuting, family travel, beach trips, or longer highway driving. Vehicle selection may also depend on budget, passenger needs, and preferred technology features.

How long does an online Honda trade-in process take?

An online Honda trade-in process typically begins with submitting basic vehicle information and reviewing an estimated value. Final timing depends on factors such as vehicle condition, appraisal review, title status, payoff information, and whether the customer is applying the trade-in toward a purchase or lease.

How can a used-car shopper check for accident history or flood damage?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or flood damage. Shoppers can also look for signs such as musty odors, water stains, corrosion, electrical issues, or inconsistent interior wear. A professional inspection can provide additional information before purchase.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.