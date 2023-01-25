Group 1 Automotive Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations of $10.75 and $47.31 , respectively, increased 18.6% and 38.7%, over the comparable prior year period

Full Year Revenues and Gross Profit of $16.2 billion and $3.0 billion , respectively, increased 20.3% and 21.5%, over the comparable prior year period

FY22 Share Repurchases of 3,021,023 Shares; ~ 17.6% of Common Shares

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record fourth quarter ("current quarter") and full year 2022 ("current year") financial results.

Current year total revenues of $16.2 billion, total gross profit of $3.0 billion, and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $47.31 were the highest in Company history. Consolidated revenues for the current year saw double digit growth across all major business lines, and consolidated new vehicle and parts and service gross profit grew over 25.0% in the current year, with parts and service gross profit exceeding $1.0 billion for the first time.

"I am very proud of our team for their outstanding achievements this year. Together, we delivered record revenues, gross profit, and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We added incremental scale by acquiring close to $1 billion of revenues and continued to return capital to our shareholders through share repurchases, buying back approximately 18% of our outstanding common shares in 2022. As the industry accelerates into new paradigms, that presents outstanding opportunities for Group 1 to demonstrate our leadership. With our disciplined capital allocation and demonstrated operating excellence in critical areas of our business, we are very well positioned to take advantage of these changes in the future."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.1 billion, a 16.6% increase compared to $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $156.7 million, a 4.0% decrease compared to $163.2 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $158.4 million, a 6.7% decrease compared to $169.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.75, an 18.6% increase compared to $9.06 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.86, a 15.2% increase over the prior year quarter of $9.43. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.01 and $0.10, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: 4Q22 Change 4Q22 Change Total revenues $4.1B +16.6 % $3.6B +5.9 % Total gross profit ("GP") $719.4M +7.2 % $624.1M (3.3) % NV units sold 39,922 +12.2 % 34,971 +2.5 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $5,195 (4.5) % $5,022 (7.7) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 43,560 +16.8 % 38,771 +7.0 % UV retail GP PRU $1,386 (42.9) % $1,367 (43.8) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $281.1M +21.1 % $245.8M +10.5 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 54.2 % +1.3 % 53.3 % +0.6 % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $172.7M +15.0 % $151.4M +4.5 % F&I GP PRU $2,068 +0.4 % $2,052 (0.3) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 63.1 % +36 bps 63.8 % +111 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 62.9 % +101 bps 63.6 % +195 bps

Full Year 2022 Results Overview

Current year total revenues were $16.2 billion, a 20.3% increase compared to $13.5 billion for the full year 2021 ("prior year").

Current year net income from continuing operations was $754.2 million, a 20.6% increase compared to $625.4 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $728.7 million, a 15.0% increase compared to $633.7 million for the prior year.

Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $47.31, a 38.7% increase over $34.11 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $45.71, a 32.3% increase over $34.55 for the prior year. Current year and prior year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.14 and $0.46, respectively.

Full Year 2022 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: FY22 Change FY22 Change Total revenues $16.2B +20.3 % $13.7B +3.7 % Total GP $3.0B +21.5 % $2.5B +4.0 % NV units sold 154,714 +5.9 % 128,684 (10.0) % NV GP PRU $5,336 +27.6 % $5,203 +24.9 % UV retail units sold 184,700 +14.1 % 158,848 (0.2) % UV retail GP PRU $1,699 (22.4) % $1,674 (23.7) % P&S GP $1.1B +27.0 % $934.7M +10.2 % P&S GM 54.9 % +0.3 % 53.9 % (0.6) % F&I revenues $722.2M +24.2 % $613.5M +7.8 % F&I GP PRU $2,128 +12.7 % $2,134 +13.3 % SG&A expenses as a % of GP 60.1 % (38) bps 61.7 % +124 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 61.4 % +109 bps 61.6 % +149 bps

Corporate Development

In December 2022, the Company acquired Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter franchises in California. This acquisition is expected to generate $200.0 million of annual revenues, bringing current year total acquired expected annual revenues to $940.0 million. From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, the Company has acquired total expected annual revenues of $3.4 billion.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 973,365 shares, representing approximately 5.7% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $166.14, for a total of $161.7 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 3,021,023 shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $172.54, for a total of $521.2 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had an aggregate 14.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards.

The Company adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was effective from January 3, 2023 to January 23, 2023. Under this plan, the Company repurchased an additional 76,294 shares, at an average price of $179.42, for a total cost of $13.7 million. As of January 23, 2023, the Company's aggregate outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards approximates 14.2 million shares. The Company currently has $149.7 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 9229065

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 1, 2023, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 7685772

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 204 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 46 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com , www.group1collision.com , www.acceleride.com , www.facebook.com/group1auto , and www.twitter.com/group1auto .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,972.8

$ 1,676.2

$ 296.6

17.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,319.4

1,136.6

182.8

16.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

85.7

87.7

(2.0)

(2.3) % Parts and service sales

518.4

439.0

79.5

18.1 % Finance, insurance and other, net

172.7

150.1

22.5

15.0 % Total revenues

4,069.0

3,489.6

579.4

16.6 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

1,765.4

1,482.6

282.8

19.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,259.0

1,046.0

213.0

20.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

87.8

82.9

4.8

5.8 % Parts and service sales

237.3

206.8

30.6

14.8 % Total cost of sales

3,349.5

2,818.3

531.2

18.8 % GROSS PROFIT

719.4

671.2

48.2

7.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

453.8

420.9

32.8

7.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

22.4

20.6

1.8

8.7 % Asset impairments

1.3

—

1.3

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

241.9

229.7

12.3

5.3 % Floorplan interest expense

9.6

7.2

2.4

34.2 % Other interest expense, net

22.0

16.0

6.0

37.7 % Other expense

4.6

—

4.6

100.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

205.7

206.5

(0.8)

(0.4) % Provision for income taxes

48.9

43.3

5.6

13.0 % Net income from continuing operations

156.7

163.2

(6.5)

(4.0) % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.2

(76.1)

76.3

100.3 % NET INCOME

$ 157.0

$ 87.1

$ 69.9

80.2 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

4.6

2.9

1.6

56.1 % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 152.4

$ 84.2

$ 68.2

81.1 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 10.75

$ 9.06

$ 1.69

18.6 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.01

$ (4.23)

$ 4.24

100.3 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 10.76

$ 4.84

$ 5.93

122.6 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

14.2

17.4

(3.2)

(18.6) % Weighted average participating securities

0.4

0.6

(0.2)

(30.5) % Total weighted average shares

14.6

18.0

(3.4)

(19.0) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.8 %

21.0 %

2.8 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 7,452.5

$ 6,504.8

$ 947.8

14.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,673.3

4,438.8

1,234.5

27.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

364.6

365.7

(1.2)

(0.3) % Parts and service sales

2,009.5

1,591.2

418.4

26.3 % Finance, insurance and other, net

722.2

581.4

140.8

24.2 % Total revenues

16,222.1

13,481.9

2,740.2

20.3 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

6,627.0

5,894.0

733.0

12.4 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,359.6

4,084.6

1,275.0

31.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

364.6

340.9

23.7

7.0 % Parts and service sales

905.8

721.8

184.0

25.5 % Total cost of sales

13,256.9

11,041.2

2,215.7

20.1 % GROSS PROFIT

2,965.2

2,440.7

524.5

21.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,783.3

1,477.2

306.2

20.7 % Depreciation and amortization expense

88.4

77.4

10.9

14.1 % Asset impairments

2.1

1.7

0.4

24.5 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

1,091.4

884.4

207.0

23.4 % Floorplan interest expense

27.3

27.6

(0.4)

(1.3) % Other interest expense, net

77.5

55.8

21.7

38.9 % Other expense

1.2

—

1.2

100.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

985.3

800.9

184.4

23.0 % Provision for income taxes

231.1

175.5

55.6

31.7 % Net income from continuing operations

754.2

625.4

128.8

20.6 % Net loss from discontinued operations

(2.7)

(73.3)

70.6

(96.3) % NET INCOME

$ 751.5

$ 552.1

$ 199.4

36.1 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

21.2

18.5

2.7

14.4 % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 730.3

$ 533.6

$ 196.8

36.9 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 47.31

$ 34.11

$ 13.20

38.7 % Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.17)

$ (4.00)

$ 3.83

(95.8) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 47.14

$ 30.11

$ 17.03

56.6 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

15.5

17.7

(2.2)

(12.6) % Weighted average participating securities

0.5

0.6

(0.2)

(27.2) % Total weighted average shares

15.9

18.3

(2.4)

(13.1) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.5 %

21.9 %

1.5 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 47.9

$ 14.9

$ 32.9

220.6 % Inventories, net

$ 1,356.6

$ 1,073.1

$ 283.4

26.4 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,005.2

$ 531.0

$ 474.2

89.3 % Total debt

$ 2,082.5

$ 2,035.7

$ 46.8

2.3 % Total equity

$ 2,237.5

$ 1,825.2

$ 412.2

22.6 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $153.6 and $271.9, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

80.3 %

81.6 %

80.8 %

80.9 % United Kingdom

19.7 %

18.4 %

19.2 %

19.1 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

24.5 %

21.5 %

24.4 %

24.6 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

15.2 %

13.8 %

15.6 %

15.4 % BMW/MINI

14.7 %

15.5 %

13.3 %

12.3 % Ford/Lincoln

8.1 %

9.7 %

8.2 %

8.9 % Honda/Acura

6.7 %

8.5 %

6.8 %

8.6 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac

7.0 %

5.7 %

6.6 %

6.6 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

5.9 %

5.3 %

6.1 %

4.8 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

3.8 %

5.0 %

4.8 %

4.3 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

4.6 %

4.7 %

4.8 %

5.3 % Nissan

3.8 %

6.1 %

3.7 %

5.8 % Subaru

2.6 %

2.0 %

2.6 %

1.6 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.6 %

1.1 %

1.6 %

1.6 % Mazda

1.2 %

0.8 %

1.2 %

0.2 % Other

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.3 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory

24

12 Used vehicle inventory

34

42 U.S.







New vehicle inventory

21

9 Used vehicle inventory

28

36 U.K.







New vehicle inventory

36

33 Used vehicle inventory

63

66



(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,972.8

$ 1,676.2

$ 296.6

17.7 %



$ (47.4)

20.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,319.4

1,136.6

182.8

16.1 %



(36.3)

19.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 85.7

87.7

(2.0)

(2.3) %



(3.6)

1.8 % Total used 1,405.1

1,224.3

180.8

14.8 %



(39.9)

18.0 % Parts and service sales 518.4

439.0

79.5

18.1 %



(9.8)

20.3 % F&I, net 172.7

150.1

22.5

15.0 %



(2.1)

16.4 % Total revenues $ 4,069.0

$ 3,489.6

$ 579.4

16.6 %



$ (99.3)

19.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 207.4

$ 193.6

$ 13.8

7.1 %



$ (4.3)

9.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 60.4

90.6

(30.2)

(33.3) %



(2.0)

(31.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.1)

4.8

(6.9)

(143.1) %



0.1

(145.4) % Total used 58.3

95.4

(37.1)

(38.9) %



(1.9)

(36.9) % Parts and service sales 281.1

232.2

48.9

21.1 %



(5.3)

23.4 % F&I, net 172.7

150.1

22.5

15.0 %



(2.1)

16.4 % Total gross profit $ 719.4

$ 671.2

$ 48.2

7.2 %



$ (13.7)

9.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 10.5 %

11.5 %

(1.0) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.6 %

8.0 %

(3.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.4) %

5.5 %

(7.9) %













Total used 4.1 %

7.8 %

(3.6) %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

52.9 %

1.3 %













Total gross margin 17.7 %

19.2 %

(1.6) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 39,922

35,573

4,349

12.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold 43,560

37,298

6,262

16.8 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,003

8,218

785

9.6 %









Total used 52,563

45,516

7,047

15.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 49,416

$ 47,119

$ 2,297

4.9 %



$ (1,188)

7.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,289

$ 30,472

$ (183)

(0.6) %



$ (833)

2.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,195

$ 5,441

$ (246)

(4.5) %



$ (108)

(2.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,386

$ 2,428

$ (1,042)

(42.9) %



$ (47)

(41.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (230)

$ 585

$ (814)

(139.3) %



$ 13

(141.4) % Total used $ 1,109

$ 2,095

$ (986)

(47.1) %



$ (36)

(45.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,068

$ 2,060

$ 8

0.4 %



$ (25)

1.6 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 453.8

$ 420.9

$ 32.8

7.8 %



$ (10.3)

10.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 452.9

$ 415.8

$ 37.1

8.9 %



$ (10.3)

11.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.1 %

62.7 %

0.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 62.9 %

61.9 %

1.0 %













Operating margin % 5.9 %

6.6 %

(0.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.0 %

6.7 %

(0.7) %













Pretax margin % 5.1 %

5.9 %

(0.9) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 5.1 %

6.2 %

(1.1) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 9.6

$ 7.2

$ 2.4

34.2 %



$ (0.3)

37.9 % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 13.9

13.6

0.3

2.3 %



—

2.3 % Net floorplan expense $ (4.3)

$ (6.4)

$ 2.1







$ (0.3)



Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1) $ 9.6

$ 3.8

$ 5.8

153.0 %



$ (0.3)

160.0 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 7,452.5

$ 6,504.8

$ 947.8

14.6 %



$ (146.4)

16.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 5,673.3

4,438.8

1,234.5

27.8 %



(126.8)

30.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 364.6

365.7

(1.2)

(0.3) %



(13.3)

3.3 % Total used 6,037.9

4,804.6

1,233.3

25.7 %



(140.2)

28.6 % Parts and service sales 2,009.5

1,591.2

418.4

26.3 %



(28.9)

28.1 % F&I, net 722.2

581.4

140.8

24.2 %



(7.4)

25.5 % Total revenues $ 16,222.1

$ 13,481.9

$ 2,740.2

20.3 %



$ (322.8)

22.7 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 825.6

$ 610.8

$ 214.8

35.2 %



$ (13.3)

37.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 313.8

354.2

(40.5)

(11.4) %



(6.9)

(9.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales —

24.9

(24.9)

(100.0) %



0.3

(101.2) % Total used 313.8

379.1

(65.3)

(17.2) %



(6.6)

(15.5) % Parts and service sales 1,103.7

869.4

234.3

27.0 %



(16.6)

28.9 % F&I, net 722.2

581.4

140.8

24.2 %



(7.4)

25.5 % Total gross profit $ 2,965.2

$ 2,440.7

$ 524.5

21.5 %



$ (44.2)

23.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.1 %

9.4 %

1.7 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

8.0 %

(2.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales — %

6.8 %

(6.8) %













Total used 5.2 %

7.9 %

(2.7) %













Parts and service sales 54.9 %

54.6 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 18.3 %

18.1 %

0.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 154,714

146,072

8,642

5.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold 184,700

161,857

22,843

14.1 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 37,072

39,486

(2,414)

(6.1) %









Total used 221,772

201,343

20,429

10.1 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 48,170

$ 44,531

$ 3,639

8.2 %



$ (946)

10.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,716

$ 27,424

$ 3,292

12.0 %



$ (687)

14.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,336

$ 4,181

$ 1,155

27.6 %



$ (86)

29.7 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,699

$ 2,189

$ (490)

(22.4) %



$ (38)

(20.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ —

$ 630

$ (630)

(100.0) %



$ 8

(101.3) % Total used $ 1,415

$ 1,883

$ (468)

(24.9) %



$ (30)

(23.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,128

$ 1,888

$ 240

12.7 %



$ (22)

13.8 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,783.3

$ 1,477.2

$ 306.2

20.7 %



$ (30.7)

22.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,819.2

$ 1,470.7

$ 348.5

23.7 %



$ (30.6)

25.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.1 %

60.5 %

(0.4) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.4 %

60.3 %

1.1 %













Operating margin % 6.7 %

6.6 %

0.2 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.5 %

6.6 %

(0.1) %













Pretax margin % 6.1 %

5.9 %

0.1 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 5.9 %

6.0 %

(0.2) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 27.3

$ 27.6

$ (0.4)

(1.3) %



$ (0.7)

1.2 % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 56.0

54.2

1.8

3.3 %



—

3.3 % Net floorplan expense $ (28.7)

$ (26.5)

$ (2.1)







$ (0.7)



Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1) $ 27.3

$ 22.9

$ 4.4

19.4 %



$ (0.7)

22.5 %



(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,656.7

$ 1,412.5

$ 244.2

17.3 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,083.9

874.6

209.3

23.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

61.1

52.6

8.5

16.2 % Total used

1,145.0

927.2

217.8

23.5 % Parts and service sales

453.6

379.4

74.2

19.6 % F&I, net

158.8

135.6

23.3

17.2 % Total revenues

$ 3,414.2

$ 2,854.7

$ 559.6

19.6 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 175.0

$ 170.8

$ 4.2

2.5 % Used vehicle retail sales

47.3

71.0

(23.7)

(33.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.2)

3.7

(5.0)

(133.0) % Total used

46.1

74.8

(28.6)

(38.3) % Parts and service sales

245.9

197.1

48.8

24.8 % F&I, net

158.8

135.6

23.3

17.2 % Total gross profit

$ 625.8

$ 578.1

$ 47.7

8.3 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

10.6 %

12.1 %

(1.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.4 %

8.1 %

(3.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.0) %

7.1 %

(9.1) %



Total used

4.0 %

8.1 %

(4.0) %



Parts and service sales

54.2 %

51.9 %

2.3 %



Total gross margin

18.3 %

20.3 %

(1.9) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

32,064

29,028

3,036

10.5 % Retail used vehicles sold

34,997

29,266

5,731

19.6 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

6,563

4,986

1,577

31.6 % Total used

41,560

34,252

7,308

21.3 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 51,670

$ 48,661

$ 3,009

6.2 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,971

$ 29,883

$ 1,088

3.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,458

$ 5,883

$ (425)

(7.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,353

$ 2,427

$ (1,074)

(44.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (188)

$ 748

$ (935)

(125.1) % Total used

$ 1,110

$ 2,182

$ (1,073)

(49.2) % F&I PRU

$ 2,369

$ 2,325

$ 43

1.9 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 383.8

$ 352.0

$ 31.9

9.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 383.0

$ 346.8

$ 36.2

10.4 % SG&A as % gross profit

61.3 %

60.9 %

0.5 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.2 %

60.0 %

1.2 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 6,238.5

$ 5,371.4

$ 867.1

16.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,531.5

3,356.3

1,175.2

35.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

238.8

232.2

6.6

2.8 % Total used

4,770.2

3,588.5

1,181.8

32.9 % Parts and service sales

1,761.4

1,361.4

399.9

29.4 % F&I, net

656.9

525.0

132.0

25.1 % Total revenues

$ 13,427.1

$ 10,846.3

$ 2,580.8

23.8 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 713.5

$ 533.4

$ 180.2

33.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

250.3

281.8

(31.5)

(11.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.6

17.3

(14.7)

(85.0) % Total used

252.9

299.0

(46.1)

(15.4) % Parts and service sales

959.0

732.1

226.8

31.0 % F&I, net

656.9

525.0

132.0

25.1 % Total gross profit

$ 2,582.3

$ 2,089.5

$ 492.8

23.6 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

11.4 %

9.9 %

1.5 %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %

8.4 %

(2.9) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.1 %

7.4 %

(6.4) %



Total used

5.3 %

8.3 %

(3.0) %



Parts and service sales

54.4 %

53.8 %

0.7 %



Total gross margin

19.2 %

19.3 %

— %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

124,934

118,211

6,723

5.7 % Retail used vehicles sold

145,632

125,409

20,223

16.1 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

25,076

24,790

286

1.2 % Total used

170,708

150,199

20,509

13.7 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 49,934

$ 45,439

$ 4,495

9.9 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,116

$ 26,763

$ 4,353

16.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,711

$ 4,512

$ 1,199

26.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,719

$ 2,247

$ (528)

(23.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 104

$ 697

$ (594)

(85.1) % Total used

$ 1,481

$ 1,991

$ (509)

(25.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,428

$ 2,155

$ 273

12.7 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,516.9

$ 1,234.9

$ 281.9

22.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,551.3

$ 1,229.6

$ 321.7

26.2 % SG&A as % gross profit

58.7 %

59.1 %

(0.4) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.1 %

58.8 %

1.2 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 316.0

$ 263.6

$ 52.4

19.9 %



$ (47.4)

37.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 235.5

262.0

(26.5)

(10.1) %



(36.3)

3.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 24.6

35.2

(10.6)

(30.0) %



(3.6)

(19.7) % Total used 260.1

297.1

(37.1)

(12.5) %



(39.9)

1.0 % Parts and service sales 64.8

59.6

5.2

8.8 %



(9.8)

25.3 % F&I, net 13.8

14.6

(0.8)

(5.2) %



(2.1)

9.1 % Total revenues $ 654.8

$ 634.9

$ 19.9

3.1 %



$ (99.3)

18.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 32.4

$ 22.8

$ 9.6

42.1 %



$ (4.3)

61.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 13.0

19.5

(6.5)

(33.3) %



(2.0)

(22.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8)

1.1

(1.9)

NM



0.1

NM Total used 12.2

20.6

(8.4)

(40.8) %



(1.9)

(31.5) % Parts and service sales 35.2

35.1

0.1

0.3 %



(5.3)

15.4 % F&I, net 13.8

14.6

(0.8)

(5.2) %



(2.1)

9.1 % Total gross profit $ 93.6

$ 93.1

$ 0.5

0.6 %



$ (13.7)

15.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 10.2 %

8.6 %

1.6 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

7.5 %

(1.9) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.4) %

3.1 %

(6.5) %













Total used 4.7 %

6.9 %

(2.2) %













Parts and service sales 54.3 %

59.0 %

(4.6) %













Total gross margin 14.3 %

14.7 %

(0.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 7,858

6,545

1,313

20.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold 8,563

8,032

531

6.6 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,440

3,232

(792)

(24.5) %









Total used 11,003

11,264

(261)

(2.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,220

$ 40,279

$ (59)

(0.1) %



$ (6,037)

14.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 27,501

$ 32,619

$ (5,118)

(15.7) %



$ (4,240)

(2.7) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,122

$ 3,482

$ 640

18.4 %



$ (549)

34.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,521

$ 2,431

$ (910)

(37.4) %



$ (237)

(27.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (343)

$ 333

$ (677)

NM



$ 46

NM Total used $ 1,108

$ 1,829

$ (722)

(39.4) %



$ (174)

(29.9) % F&I PRU $ 841

$ 999

$ (158)

(15.8) %



$ (127)

(3.2) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 69.9

$ 69.0

$ 0.9

1.4 %



$ (10.3)

16.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 74.7 %

74.1 %

0.6 %

















NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,214.0

$ 1,133.3

$ 80.7

7.1 %



$ (146.4)

20.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,141.8

1,082.5

59.3

5.5 %



(126.8)

17.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 125.8

133.6

(7.8)

(5.8) %



(13.3)

4.2 % Total used 1,267.6

1,216.1

51.5

4.2 %



(140.2)

15.8 % Parts and service sales 248.2

229.8

18.4

8.0 %



(28.9)

20.6 % F&I, net 65.2

56.4

8.8

15.6 %



(7.4)

28.7 % Total revenues $ 2,795.1

$ 2,635.6

$ 159.4

6.0 %



$ (322.8)

18.3 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 112.0

$ 77.4

$ 34.6

44.7 %



$ (13.3)

61.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 63.5

72.5

(9.0)

(12.4) %



(6.9)

(2.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.6)

7.6

(10.2)

(134.4) %



0.3

(138.3) % Total used 60.9

80.1

(19.2)

(24.0) %



(6.6)

(15.7) % Parts and service sales 144.7

137.3

7.5

5.5 %



(16.6)

17.6 % F&I, net 65.2

56.4

8.8

15.6 %



(7.4)

28.7 % Total gross profit $ 382.9

$ 351.2

$ 31.7

9.0 %



$ (44.2)

21.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.2 %

6.8 %

2.4 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.6 %

6.7 %

(1.1) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.1) %

5.7 %

(7.8) %













Total used 4.8 %

6.6 %

(1.8) %













Parts and service sales 58.3 %

59.7 %

(1.4) %













Total gross margin 13.7 %

13.3 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 29,780

27,861

1,919

6.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold 39,068

36,448

2,620

7.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,996

14,696

(2,700)

(18.4) %









Total used 51,064

51,144

(80)

(0.2) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,766

$ 40,678

$ 88

0.2 %



$ (4,915)

12.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,227

$ 29,701

$ (474)

(1.6) %



$ (3,247)

9.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,762

$ 2,779

$ 983

35.4 %



$ (448)

51.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,624

$ 1,988

$ (364)

(18.3) %



$ (177)

(9.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (217)

$ 516

$ (734)

(142.1) %



$ 25

(146.9) % Total used $ 1,192

$ 1,565

$ (374)

(23.9) %



$ (130)

(15.6) % F&I PRU $ 948

$ 878

$ 70

8.0 %



$ (107)

20.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 266.5

$ 242.2

$ 24.2

10.0 %



$ (30.7)

22.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 267.9

$ 241.1

$ 26.8

11.1 %



$ (30.6)

23.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.6 %

69.0 %

0.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 70.0 %

68.7 %

1.3 %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact

on Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,715.3

$ 1,609.7

$ 105.6

6.6 %



$ (46.0)

9.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,164.9

1,105.9

59.0

5.3 %



(35.3)

8.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 74.5

86.2

(11.7)

(13.5) %



(3.5)

(9.5) % Total used 1,239.4

1,192.1

47.3

4.0 %



(38.8)

7.2 % Parts and service sales 461.2

421.9

39.2

9.3 %



(9.0)

11.4 % F&I, net 151.4

144.8

6.6

4.5 %



(2.0)

5.9 % Total revenues $ 3,567.2

$ 3,368.5

$ 198.7

5.9 %



$ (95.8)

8.7 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 175.6

$ 185.6

$ (10.0)

(5.4) %



$ (4.1)

(3.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 53.0

88.2

(35.1)

(39.9) %



(1.9)

(37.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.6)

4.7

(6.3)

(134.5) %



0.1

(136.9) % Total used 51.4

92.8

(41.5)

(44.7) %



(1.8)

(42.7) % Parts and service sales 245.8

222.5

23.3

10.5 %



(5.0)

12.7 % F&I, net 151.4

144.8

6.6

4.5 %



(2.0)

5.9 % Total gross profit $ 624.1

$ 645.7

$ (21.6)

(3.3) %



$ (13.0)

(1.3) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 10.2 %

11.5 %

(1.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.5 %

8.0 %

(3.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2) %

5.5 %

(7.6) %













Total used 4.1 %

7.8 %

(3.6) %













Parts and service sales 53.3 %

52.7 %

0.6 %













Total gross margin 17.5 %

19.2 %

(1.7) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 34,971

34,112

859

2.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold 38,771

36,239

2,532

7.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,770

7,991

(221)

(2.8) %









Total used 46,541

44,230

2,311

5.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 49,049

$ 47,188

$ 1,860

3.9 %



$ (1,315)

6.7 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,045

$ 30,517

$ (472)

(1.5) %



$ (911)

1.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,022

$ 5,440

$ (418)

(7.7) %



$ (117)

(5.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,367

$ 2,432

$ (1,065)

(43.8) %



$ (50)

(41.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (208)

$ 588

$ (796)

(135.5) %



$ 14

(137.9) % Total used $ 1,104

$ 2,099

$ (995)

(47.4) %



$ (39)

(45.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,052

$ 2,058

$ (6)

(0.3) %



$ (28)

1.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 398.0

$ 404.6

$ (6.6)

(1.6) %



$ (9.8)

0.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 397.1

$ 398.3

$ (1.2)

(0.3) %



$ (9.8)

2.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.8 %

62.7 %

1.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 63.6 %

61.7 %

1.9 %













Operating margin % 5.8 %

6.6 %

(0.8) %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 5.8 %

6.8 %

(0.9) %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 6,183.2

$ 6,368.8

$ (185.6)

(2.9) %



$ (140.7)

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 4,866.1

4,368.0

498.1

11.4 %



(120.8)

14.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 309.4

361.2

(51.8)

(14.3) %



(12.8)

(10.8) % Total used 5,175.5

4,729.1

446.4

9.4 %



(133.6)

12.3 % Parts and service sales 1,732.7

1,554.3

178.4

11.5 %



(26.5)

13.2 % F&I, net 613.5

569.1

44.4

7.8 %



(7.1)

9.1 % Total revenues $ 13,705.0

$ 13,221.4

$ 483.6

3.7 %



$ (308.0)

6.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 669.6

$ 596.0

$ 73.6

12.3 %



$ (12.7)

14.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 265.9

349.3

(83.4)

(23.9) %



(6.5)

(22.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.6)

24.6

(25.2)

(102.4) %



0.3

(103.6) % Total used 265.3

373.9

(108.6)

(29.1) %



(6.3)

(27.4) % Parts and service sales 934.7

848.4

86.3

10.2 %



(15.5)

12.0 % F&I, net 613.5

569.1

44.4

7.8 %



(7.1)

9.1 % Total gross profit $ 2,483.0

$ 2,387.4

$ 95.7

4.0 %



$ (41.8)

5.8 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 10.8 %

9.4 %

1.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

8.0 %

(2.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2) %

6.8 %

(7.0) %













Total used 5.1 %

7.9 %

(2.8) %













Parts and service sales 53.9 %

54.6 %

(0.6) %













Total gross margin 18.1 %

18.1 %

0.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 128,684

143,009

(14,325)

(10.0) %









Retail used vehicles sold 158,848

159,172

(324)

(0.2) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 30,655

38,818

(8,163)

(21.0) %









Total used 189,503

197,990

(8,487)

(4.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 48,050

$ 44,534

$ 3,516

7.9 %



$ (1,094)

10.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,634

$ 27,442

$ 3,192

11.6 %



$ (761)

14.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,203

$ 4,167

$ 1,036

24.9 %



$ (99)

27.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,674

$ 2,195

$ (521)

(23.7) %



$ (41)

(21.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (20)

$ 634

$ (653)

(103.1) %



$ 9

(104.5) % Total used $ 1,400

$ 1,889

$ (489)

(25.9) %



$ (33)

(24.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,134

$ 1,883

$ 250

13.3 %



$ (25)

14.6 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,531.4

$ 1,442.8

$ 88.6

6.1 %



$ (29.2)

8.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,528.4

$ 1,434.0

$ 94.4

6.6 %



$ (28.9)

8.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 61.7 %

60.4 %

1.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.6 %

60.1 %

1.5 %













Operating margin % 6.4 %

6.6 %

(0.2) %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.4 %

6.7 %

(0.2) %

















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,408.9

$ 1,346.2

$ 62.7

4.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 935.5

845.2

90.4

10.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 50.7

51.2

(0.4)

(0.9) % Total used 986.3

896.3

89.9

10.0 % Parts and service sales 401.9

365.4

36.5

10.0 % F&I, net 137.8

130.3

7.5

5.8 % Total revenues $ 2,934.9

$ 2,738.3

$ 196.6

7.2 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 144.9

$ 162.8

$ (17.9)

(11.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 40.5

68.7

(28.2)

(41.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8)

3.6

(4.4)

(121.8) % Total used 39.7

72.3

(32.6)

(45.1) % Parts and service sales 212.8

188.9

23.9

12.7 % F&I, net 137.8

130.3

7.5

5.8 % Total gross profit $ 535.2

$ 554.3

$ (19.1)

(3.4) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 10.3 %

12.1 %

(1.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

8.1 %

(3.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.6) %

7.1 %

(8.6) %



Total used 4.0 %

8.1 %

(4.0) %



Parts and service sales 53.0 %

51.7 %

1.3 %



Total gross margin 18.2 %

20.2 %

(2.0) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 27,336

27,573

(237)

(0.9) % Retail used vehicles sold 30,457

28,271

2,186

7.7 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,381

4,789

592

12.4 % Total used 35,838

33,060

2,778

8.4 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,541

$ 48,824

$ 2,717

5.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,716

$ 29,895

$ 821

2.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,301

$ 5,905

$ (604)

(10.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,329

$ 2,430

$ (1,100)

(45.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (147)

$ 756

$ (903)

(119.4) % Total used $ 1,108

$ 2,187

$ (1,080)

(49.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,385

$ 2,333

$ 52

2.2 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 331.9

$ 337.3

$ (5.4)

(1.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 331.0

$ 331.0

$ 0.1

— % SG&A as % gross profit 62.0 %

60.9 %

1.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.9 %

59.7 %

2.1 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,032.4

$ 5,236.0

$ (203.6)

(3.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 3,805.4

3,287.7

517.7

15.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 190.6

227.9

(37.3)

(16.4) % Total used 3,996.0

3,515.5

480.4

13.7 % Parts and service sales 1,506.7

1,335.8

170.9

12.8 % F&I, net 551.5

512.8

38.6

7.5 % Total revenues $ 11,086.5

$ 10,600.2

$ 486.4

4.6 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 564.4

$ 518.6

$ 45.8

8.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 207.4

277.0

(69.6)

(25.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.8

17.0

(15.2)

(89.5) % Total used 209.2

293.9

(84.7)

(28.8) % Parts and service sales 801.8

716.4

85.4

11.9 % F&I, net 551.5

512.8

38.6

7.5 % Total gross profit $ 2,126.8

$ 2,041.7

$ 85.0

4.2 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 11.2 %

9.9 %

1.3 %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

8.4 %

(3.0) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.9 %

7.4 %

(6.5) %



Total used 5.2 %

8.4 %

(3.1) %



Parts and service sales 53.2 %

53.6 %

(0.4) %



Total gross margin 19.2 %

19.3 %

(0.1) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 100,643

115,170

(14,527)

(12.6) % Retail used vehicles sold 122,947

122,845

102

0.1 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 19,485

24,177

(4,692)

(19.4) % Total used 142,432

147,022

(4,590)

(3.1) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 50,003

$ 45,463

$ 4,539

10.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,951

$ 26,763

$ 4,189

15.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,608

$ 4,503

$ 1,105

24.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,687

$ 2,254

$ (568)

(25.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 91

$ 702

$ (610)

(87.0) % Total used $ 1,469

$ 1,999

$ (530)

(26.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,466

$ 2,155

$ 312

14.5 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,281.7

$ 1,206.3

$ 75.4

6.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,280.0

$ 1,198.0

$ 82.0

6.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.3 %

59.1 %

1.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 60.2 %

58.7 %

1.5 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 306.4

$ 263.5

$ 42.9

16.3 %



$ (46.0)

33.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 229.3

260.7

(31.4)

(12.0) %



(35.3)

1.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 23.7

35.0

(11.2)

(32.1) %



(3.5)

(22.2) % Total used 253.1

295.7

(42.6)

(14.4) %



(38.8)

(1.3) % Parts and service sales 59.3

56.6

2.7

4.8 %



(9.0)

20.7 % F&I, net 13.5

14.5

(1.0)

(6.7) %



(2.0)

7.4 % Total revenues $ 632.3

$ 630.2

$ 2.0

0.3 %



$ (95.8)

15.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 30.7

$ 22.8

$ 7.9

34.9 %



$ (4.1)

52.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 12.5

19.5

(6.9)

(35.7) %



(1.9)

(25.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8)

1.1

(1.9)

NM



0.1

NM Total used 11.7

20.5

(8.9)

(43.1) %



(1.8)

(34.2) % Parts and service sales 33.0

33.6

(0.7)

(2.0) %



(5.0)

12.8 % F&I, net 13.5

14.5

(1.0)

(6.7) %



(2.0)

7.4 % Total gross profit $ 88.9

$ 91.4

$ (2.5)

(2.8) %



$ (13.0)

11.5 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 10.0 %

8.6 %

1.4 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

7.5 %

(2.0) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.5) %

3.1 %

(6.6) %













Total used 4.6 %

6.9 %

(2.3) %













Parts and service sales 55.6 %

59.5 %

(3.9) %













Total gross margin 14.1 %

14.5 %

(0.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 7,635

6,539

1,096

16.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold 8,314

7,968

346

4.3 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,389

3,202

(813)

(25.4) %









Total used 10,703

11,170

(467)

(4.2) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,126

$ 40,291

$ (165)

(0.4) %



$ (6,024)

14.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 27,586

$ 32,724

$ (5,138)

(15.7) %



$ (4,250)

(2.7) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,022

$ 3,481

$ 542

15.6 %



$ (537)

31.0 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,505

$ 2,442

$ (937)

(38.4) %



$ (234)

(28.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (347)

$ 337

$ (684)

NM



$ 47

NM Total used $ 1,092

$ 1,839

$ (747)

(40.6) %



$ (172)

(31.3) % F&I PRU $ 848

$ 999

$ (151)

(15.1) %



$ (128)

(2.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 66.1

$ 67.3

$ (1.2)

(1.9) %



$ (9.8)

12.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 74.3 %

73.6 %

0.7 %

















NM — Not Meaningful