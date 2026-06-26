Group 1 Automotive Announces Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza is now Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza

Former Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza location continues serving Landover Hills and Prince George's County customers under the Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza name

LANDOVER HILLS, Md., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza has been renamed Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Landover Hills location is one of many U.S. locations being aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, certified pre-owned Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Capital Plaza area for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza to Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. While the store's name has changed, the rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, certified pre-owned Toyota offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Capital Plaza location since early 2024, when the store joined the company's Maryland operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Landover Hills store supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"This rebrand gives our customers the best of both worlds: the same local team and certified pre-owned Toyota selection they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Tammy Darvish, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza. "As we move forward under the Group 1 name, our focus is on making the customer experience even more consistent, convenient, and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a certified pre-owned Toyota, arranging financing, or servicing their current vehicle."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza will continue to serve customers from its existing location at 6100 Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, Maryland, supporting drivers throughout Landover Hills, Hyattsville, Bladensburg, and surrounding Maryland communities with certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles, quality used vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance support.

The store remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the store's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza change its name to Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza?

Toyota Certified at Capital Plaza is now Group 1 Toyota Certified Capital Plaza as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the store's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Landover Hills, Prince George's County, and the surrounding Maryland communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What credit score do I need to lease or finance a car?

Credit requirements vary by lender, vehicle, and loan or lease structure. While higher credit scores generally qualify for more favorable rates and terms, many lenders work with a range of credit profiles. Approval may also depend on income, debt-to-income ratio, down payment, and the age and mileage of the vehicle being financed.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned Toyota?

Certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process, and typically include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

How does the trade-in process work when buying a used vehicle?

A trade-in typically begins with submitting basic vehicle information and reviewing an estimated value. Final timing and value depend on factors such as vehicle condition, appraisal review, title status, payoff information, and whether the customer is applying the trade-in toward a purchase or lease.

How can a used-car shopper check for accident history or flood damage?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or flood damage. Shoppers can also look for signs such as musty odors, water stains, corrosion, electrical issues, or inconsistent interior wear. A professional inspection can provide additional information before purchase.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.