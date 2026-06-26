Group 1 Automotive Announces Toyota of Bowie is now Group 1 Toyota Bowie

Former Toyota of Bowie location continues serving Bowie and Prince George's County Toyota customers under the Group 1 Toyota Bowie name

BOWIE, Md., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Toyota of Bowie has been renamed Group 1 Toyota Bowie as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Bowie dealership is one of many U.S. locations being aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Toyota expertise, and customer relationships that have served Bowie-area drivers for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Toyota of Bowie to Group 1 Toyota Bowie is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. While the dealership's name has changed, the rebrand does not represent a change in ownership, staffing, Toyota product offerings, or day-to-day operations.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Bowie Toyota dealership since early 2024, when the location joined the company's Maryland operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Bowie dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our customers keep the same Toyota team, the same store, and the same relationships they've built here in Bowie," said David Gruner Jr., General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Bowie. "As we move forward under the Group 1 name, our focus is on making every step of the experience more convenient and transparent, whether someone is shopping for a new Toyota, searching for the right used vehicle, or servicing the one they already own."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Toyota Bowie will continue to serve customers from its existing location at 16700 Governor Bridge Road in Bowie, Maryland, supporting drivers throughout Bowie, Prince George's County, and surrounding Maryland communities with new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Toyota service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Toyota of Bowie, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the dealership's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Toyota of Bowie change its name to Group 1 Toyota Bowie?

Toyota of Bowie is now Group 1 Toyota Bowie as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve Toyota customers in Bowie, Prince George's County, and the surrounding Maryland communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Where is the best place to buy a used car in the Bowie area?

Used-car shoppers in the Bowie area often compare dealerships based on inventory selection, pricing transparency, vehicle history reporting, reconditioning standards, financing options, and after-sale service support. Franchised dealerships such as Group 1 Toyota Bowie typically offer inspected pre-owned vehicles along with on-site service and financing resources.

What should Maryland drivers consider when buying a Toyota?

Maryland drivers shopping for a Toyota often consider fuel efficiency, all-weather capability, safety features, interior comfort, cargo space, and suitability for commuting, family travel, and longer highway driving. Vehicle selection may also depend on budget, passenger needs, and preferred technology features.

How can a used-car shopper check a vehicle's history before buying?

A vehicle history report can help identify reported accidents, title issues, or odometer discrepancies. Shoppers can also review service records, look for signs of inconsistent wear, and request a professional inspection for additional information before purchase.

What is the difference between buying new and buying used?

New vehicles typically offer the latest features, full factory warranties, and current model-year technology, while used vehicles generally cost less and may depreciate more slowly. The right choice often depends on budget, desired features, expected ownership length, and the availability of certified pre-owned options.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.