Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its Dallas-Fort Worth Dealerships

Seven dealerships across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex now make up Group 1's unified local lineup

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed its brand-alignment initiative across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, where seven dealerships now operate as part of the unified Group 1 network. Carried out between July and October 2025, the effort brought the area's mainstream stores under the Group 1 name while its luxury dealerships continue under their manufacturer brands, part of a nationwide program to unify the company's stores while preserving the local relationships the teams have built with customers over the years.

The metroplex footprint reaches all ends of the region, from Rockwall on the east and Denton to the north to Fort Worth, Grapevine, and Arlington on the west, and covers domestic, import, Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram (CDJR), and luxury franchises. New signage aside, each dealership keeps the same owners, employees, everyday operations, and long-lasting philanthropic and community partnerships.

Stores now carrying the Group 1 name are Group 1 Ford of Rockwall, Group 1 CDJR Rockwall, Group 1 CDJR Denton, and Group 1 Mazda Denton.

Group 1's luxury dealerships in the metroplex remain part of the network under their manufacturer brands: Audi Fort Worth, Audi Grapevine, and BMW MINI of Arlington.

For shoppers, a shared identity makes these stores easier to place as part of Group 1 and gives each one the backing of a national retailer, without changing the local staff who run the showrooms and service lanes.

"The Metroplex is one of the most competitive car markets in the country, and lining our stores up from Rockwall and Denton to Fort Worth says Group 1 is here to compete for the long haul," said John Lukehart, DFW and Northwest Texas Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "The teams our customers work with day to day are exactly who they were before."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.