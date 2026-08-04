Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its San Antonio Dealerships

Four dealerships across the San Antonio area now make up Group 1's unified local lineup

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed its brand-alignment initiative across the San Antonio area, where four dealerships now operate as part of the unified Group 1 network. Carried out between February and April 2026, the effort brought the area's mainstream stores under the Group 1 name while its luxury dealership continues under its manufacturer brand, one chapter of a broader effort to align the company's dealerships while leaving local staff and customer relationships untouched.

The stores serve communities of San Antonio and its surrounding areas and cover domestic, import, and luxury franchises. The names on some of the buildings are new, but the owners, employees, day-to-day operations, and philanthropic and community partnerships each store maintains are unchanged.

Stores now carrying the Group 1 name are Group 1 Chevrolet Northwest, Group 1 Honda South San Antonio, and Group 1 Volkswagen Alamo Heights.

Group 1's luxury presence in the market, Mercedes-Benz of Boerne, remains part of the network under its manufacturer brand.

A shared identity makes these stores easy to recognize as part of Group 1 and connects each to the resources of a national retailer, while the neighborhood teams customers deal with stay in place.

"Our San Antonio stores sit in very different parts of the region, spanning from our Mercedes-Benz store in Boerne down to our Honda store in South San Antonio, and bringing them together under Group 1 preserves their uniqueness in the local community while providing stronger resources behind the scenes," said David Fesmire, Central Texas Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "Customers will deal with the same people they always have."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.