Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its El Paso Dealerships

Six dealerships and a collision center across the El Paso area now make up Group 1's unified local lineup

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed its brand-alignment initiative across the El Paso area, where six dealerships and a collision center now operate as part of the unified Group 1 network. Rolled out between February and August 2025, the effort brought the area's mainstream stores under the Group 1 name while its luxury dealerships continue under their manufacturer brands, part of a nationwide move to unify the company's stores while keeping the local teams customers depend on in place.

The stores serve El Paso and the wider far West Texas and southern New Mexico region, spanning domestic, import, and luxury franchises. Aside from the new signage on the stores that adopted it, ownership, staffing, and everyday operations are unchanged, including the area's collision center.

Stores now carrying the Group 1 name are Group 1 Subaru El Paso, Group 1 Ford of El Paso, and Group 1 GMC Westside, along with Group 1 Collision El Paso.

Group 1's El Paso luxury dealerships remain part of the network under their manufacturer brands: Audi El Paso, BMW of El Paso, and Porsche El Paso on the west side.

For a market set apart on the state's far western edge, the shared identity links these stores to the scale and standards of one of the largest automotive retailers in the country while the local teams stay exactly as customers know them.

"El Paso sits in its own corner of the state, and our stores — domestic, import, and luxury alike — have served this growing community for years," said David Fesmire, Central Texas Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "Putting the Group 1 name on them changes the sign and nothing else customers care about."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.