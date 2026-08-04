Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its Houston-Area Dealerships and Collision Centers

Twenty dealerships representing twenty-three franchises, along with five collision centers, now make up Group 1's unified Houston-area lineup

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed its brand-alignment initiative across the Greater Houston area, where 20 dealerships representing 23 franchises, along with five collision centers, now operate as part of the unified Group 1 network. The stores that adopted the Group 1 name did so between July 2025 and May 2026, while the market's luxury dealerships continue under their manufacturer brands, part of the company's nationwide effort to unify its retail network while preserving the local teams and relationships customers have long relied on.

This milestone marks one of the most significant to date in Group 1's nationwide brand alignment. Group 1 Automotive is headquartered in Houston, and the city is the company's largest and longest-tenured market, spanning luxury, import, and domestic brands from the Southwest Freeway corridor to Sugar Land, Spring, Tomball, Kingwood, and the Clear Lake area. Ownership, staffing, and day-to-day operations remain the same at every location.

Locations now carrying the Group 1 name include Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston, Group 1 Acura Southwest Houston, Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston, Group 1 Ford of Southwest Houston, Group 1 Nissan Southwest Houston, Group 1 Acura Sugar Land, Group 1 Chevrolet Spring, Group 1 Buick GMC North, Group 1 Buick GMC South, Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend, Group 1 Kia Tomball, Group 1 Honda Kingwood, Group 1 GMC Southwest, and Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend, along with collision centers Group 1 Collision Houston, Group 1 Collision Southwest Houston, Group 1 Collision Spring, Group 1 Toyota Fort Bend Collision, Group 1 Collision Clear Lake, and Group 1 Restoration Center

Group 1's Houston-area luxury dealerships remain part of the network under their manufacturer brands: Lexus Southwest Houston, Lexus Clear Lake, BMW of Houston Midtown, BMW of Clear Lake, MINI of Clear Lake, Genesis of Southwest Houston, and Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake.

Group 1 has long described itself as "a national network of local businesses" — a reflection of its belief that each dealership is part of the community it serves. That commitment is especially visible in Houston, the company's hometown and largest market, where Group 1's partnership with the University of Houston reflects its investment in the city it calls home.

For customers, the unified name makes Group 1's Houston-area locations easier to recognize and connects each store to the resources, technology, and operational standards of one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, while sales and service teams remain in place.

"Houston is our hometown, and completing this milestone across the region is a point of real pride for our teams," said David Mello, Houston Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "Customers will find the same people they have always trusted, now clearly connected to the strength of the entire Group 1 network."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.