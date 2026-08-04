Group 1 Automotive Completes Rebranding of Its Lubbock Dealerships

Group 1's full Hub City dealership lineup now operates under the unified Group 1 name

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a leading Fortune 250 automotive retailer, today announced it has completed the rebranding of its full seven-store Hub City lineup in Lubbock under the Group 1 name. Completed between January and May 2026, the change is part of Group 1's ongoing effort to bring its dealerships under one brand while keeping the local teams and relationships customers rely on unchanged.

With seven rooftops now carrying the name, Lubbock is one of Group 1's concentrated, single-market footprints, covering domestic, import, and luxury franchises, as well as Group 1 Accessories Hub City, the go-to destination for vehicle and truck accessories across the South Plains. Ownership, staffing, and operations are unchanged at each store.

The rebranded Lubbock-area locations include:

Group 1 Volkswagen Hub City, Group 1 Ford of Hub City, Group 1 Lincoln of Hub City, Group 1 Toyota Hub City, Group 1 Chevrolet Hub City, Group 1 Kia Hub City, and Group 1 Hyundai Hub City.

For West Texas drivers, having every Hub City store under one name means the same company stands behind the purchase and the service no matter which brand they choose, with the resources of one of the nation's largest retailers behind each location.

"Whether it's a Toyota or a Ford, a Kia or a Volkswagen, customers get the same standard of service across every Hub City store," said John Lukehart, DFW and Northwest Texas Market Director for Group 1 Automotive. "That consistency matters as much to us as what's on the sign."

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.