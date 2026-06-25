Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Buick GMC South in Southeast Houston

Former Beck & Masten Buick GMC South location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Buick GMC South, formerly Beck & Masten Buick GMC South, which has operated under its new name since October 6, 2025.

The southeast Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Buick and GMC expertise, and customer relationships that have served southeast Houston.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Beck & Masten Buick GMC South to Group 1 Buick GMC South is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the southeast Houston dealership since 2023. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar southeast Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Noah Richert, General Manager of Group 1 Buick GMC South. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Buick or GMC, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Buick GMC South continues to serve customers from its existing location at 12820 Gulf Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southeast Houston, Pasadena, Pearland, and surrounding communities with new Buick or GMC vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Beck & Masten Buick GMC South, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Beck & Masten Buick GMC South change its name to Group 1 Buick GMC South?

Beck & Masten Buick GMC South became Group 1 Buick GMC South on October 6, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in southeast Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Where can shoppers find lifted GMC trucks and SUVs?

Lifted trucks and SUVs are available through select franchised dealerships that offer professionally installed lift packages, as well as through aftermarket installers. Buying through a dealership can provide warranty-backed installation and financing that includes the upgrades. Shoppers should compare lift specifications, warranty coverage, and total pricing.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

What are the advantages of OEM parts versus aftermarket replacements?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications for fit, performance, and durability. Aftermarket parts may cost less, but quality, fitment, and warranty transferability can vary by manufacturer and seller. OEM parts purchased through a dealership typically carry a manufacturer warranty.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.