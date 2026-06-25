Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Collision Clear Lake in the Clear Lake area

Former Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake location is among the facilities now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Collision Clear Lake, formerly the Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake, which has operated under its new name since January 19, 2026.

The Clear Lake-area collision center is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, collision repair expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Clear Lake and Bay Area communities.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from the Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake to Group 1 Collision Clear Lake is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, repair capabilities, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Clear Lake-area facility as part of its Bay Area operations. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Clear Lake-area collision center supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"A collision is stressful enough without having to wonder who is repairing your vehicle, and this rebrand gives our customers the same trusted local repair team with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Lyza Postell, General Manager of Lexus Clear Lake. "Our focus remains on a consistent, convenient, and transparent repair experience, from the first estimate through final delivery."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Collision Clear Lake continues to serve drivers from its existing location at 18160 Gulf Freeway in Friendswood, Texas, on the same campus as Lexus Clear Lake, supporting drivers throughout Friendswood, Webster, League City, Clear Lake, and surrounding Bay Area communities with collision repair, body work, paint and refinishing, and post-repair support.

The collision center remains focused on the same local relationships that defined the Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network, including its 32 collision centers. Customers can expect continuity in the repair experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did the Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake change its name to Group 1 Collision Clear Lake?

The Sterling McCall Collision Center of Clear Lake became Group 1 Collision Clear Lake on January 19, 2026, as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships and collision centers. The new name reflects the collision center's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve drivers in Friendswood, League City, and the surrounding Bay Area communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the center connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

What should drivers do after a collision?

After a collision, drivers are generally advised to ensure everyone's safety, contact authorities when appropriate, document the scene and vehicle damage, exchange insurance information, and notify their insurance company. Vehicles can then be evaluated by a repair facility for an estimate before work begins.

Do drivers have to use the repair shop recommended by their insurance company?

In most states, drivers may choose the repair facility for their vehicle. Insurance companies often maintain networks of preferred shops, but customers can typically select another qualified collision center. Coverage details, claims processes, and approval timelines can vary by insurer and policy.

What is the difference between OEM and aftermarket parts in collision repair?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications, while aftermarket parts are made by third-party companies. The parts used in a repair may depend on insurance coverage, vehicle age, availability, and customer preference.

How long do collision repairs typically take?

Repair timelines depend on the extent of the damage, parts availability, insurance approval, and the repair processes required, such as frame work, paint, or calibration of safety systems. A repair facility can typically provide an estimated timeline after completing an initial inspection of the vehicle.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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Kimberly Barta

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.