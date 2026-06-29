Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 GMC Westside in El Paso

Former Shamaley Buick GMC location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 name

EL PASO, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 GMC Westside, formerly Shamaley Buick GMC, which has operated under the Group 1 name since February 7, 2025.

The El Paso dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations now aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, GMC expertise, and customer relationships that have served El Paso, Las Cruces, and the surrounding region for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Shamaley Buick GMC to Group 1 GMC Westside is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals throughout the dealership's first year under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the El Paso dealership for more than a decade. The Group 1 name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar El Paso dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"More than a year after taking the Group 1 name, our customers are finding the same local team they have trusted for years, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said David Logston, General Manager of Group 1 GMC Westside. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new GMC, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 GMC Westside continues to serve customers from its long-time location at 955 Crockett Street in El Paso, Texas, supporting drivers throughout El Paso, Las Cruces, Alamogordo, and surrounding West Texas and New Mexico communities with new GMC vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Shamaley Buick GMC, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the dealership's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Shamaley Buick GMC change its name to Group 1 GMC Westside?

Shamaley Buick GMC became Group 1 GMC Westside on February 7, 2025, as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in El Paso and the surrounding West Texas and New Mexico communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

How does GM certified service compare to independent garages?

GM certified service centers employ factory-trained technicians, use diagnostic equipment designed for GM vehicles, and typically install original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. Independent garages may offer lower prices on some services, while dealership service departments offer manufacturer-specific expertise, warranty work, and access to recall repairs.

Is the GMC Yukon bigger than the Chevrolet Tahoe?

The GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe share a platform and are very close in overall size, with similar passenger and cargo dimensions. Differences between the two are primarily in styling, trim offerings, and available features rather than physical size. The extended-length Yukon XL and Chevrolet Suburban offer additional cargo space.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle warranty?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance, a vehicle history report, and manufacturer-backed repairs, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

How should shoppers choose the best place to shop for an SUV?

SUV shoppers often compare dealerships based on inventory selection, pricing transparency, vehicle history reporting, financing options, and service department reputation. Test driving multiple models, comparing trim levels, and reviewing total ownership costs can also help shoppers find the right SUV for their needs.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.