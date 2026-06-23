Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston in southwest Houston

Former Sterling McCall Hyundai location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston, formerly Sterling McCall Hyundai, which has operated under its new name since October 8, 2025.

The southwest Houston dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Hyundai expertise, and customer relationships that have served southwest Houston for decades.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Sterling McCall Hyundai to Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the southwest Houston dealership for more than two decades. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar southwest Houston dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Margarita Pochtovaya, General Manager of Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Hyundai, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston continues to serve customers from its existing location at 10301 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, supporting drivers throughout southwest Houston, Sugar Land, Stafford, Rosenberg, and surrounding communities with new Hyundai vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Hyundai service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Sterling McCall Hyundai, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Sterling McCall Hyundai change its name to Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston?

Sterling McCall Hyundai became Group 1 Hyundai Southwest Houston on October 8, 2025 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in southwest Houston and the surrounding communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Should I service my vehicle at the dealership or an independent shop?

Dealership service departments employ factory-trained technicians, use manufacturer diagnostic equipment, and typically install OEM parts, and they can perform warranty and recall work. Independent shops may offer lower prices on some services. The right choice often depends on the repair type, warranty status, and the owner's preference.

Which Hyundai models offer the best fuel efficiency?

Hyundai's most efficient options are its hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric models, with the Elantra Hybrid and hybrid SUVs among the leaders in their segments. Efficiency varies by trim and drivetrain, so comparing current EPA estimates for the specific configurations under consideration is the best guide.

What are the advantages of OEM parts versus aftermarket replacements?

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are produced by or for the vehicle's manufacturer and are designed to match factory specifications for fit, performance, and durability. Aftermarket parts may cost less, but quality, fitment, and warranty transferability can vary by manufacturer and seller. OEM parts purchased through a dealership typically carry a manufacturer warranty.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.